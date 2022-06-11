The Lincoln Project-2022-06-11 16:01

26.4 C
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-11

Everyone around Trump knew his stolen election claims were lies, yet they still went along with the charade. To quote Bill Barr, it’s all bullsh*t. https://t.co/bSgpP0VZP6
Twitter – The Lincoln Project

