29.6 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 30, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishMade In Italy

ST 10784 2022 INIT

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 30 giugno 2022 Fit for 55 package Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulations (EU) 2018/841 as regards the scope, simplifying the compliance rules, setting out the targets of the Member States for 2030 and committing to the collective achievement of climate neutrality by 2035 in the land use, forestry and agriculture sector, and (EU) 2018/1999 as regards improvement in monitoring, reporting, tracking of progress and review General approach Statement

Fonte/Source: https://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/ST-10784-2022-INIT/en/pdf

Previous articleCM 3772 2022 INIT
Next articleST 10783 2022 ADD 1
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia