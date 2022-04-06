(AGENPARL) – mer 06 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/05/2022 07:47 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

On April 5 Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim met with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming in Washington, D.C., to discuss recent developments in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Special Representative Kim condemned the DPRK’s March 24 ICBM launch, the latest in a series of increasingly escalatory actions by the DPRK. He noted that each of the DPRK’s 13 ballistic missile launches this year constituted clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to regional stability, and reiterated the importance of responding firmly to these escalatory actions. Special Representative Kim reaffirmed that the United States is committed to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK. Special Representative Kim and Special Representative Liu discussed opportunities to advance our shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and how to encourage the DPRK to engage in meaningful negotiations.

