Seven South Korean Companies Agree to Pay Approximately $3.1 Million to Settle Civil False Claims Act Allegations for Bid Rigging on U.S. Department of Defense Contracts

Seven South Korea-based companies have agreed to pay $3.1 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act.

May 18, 2022

