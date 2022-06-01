(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 Countdown to the 2022 Investment Summit: 25 Days To Go! []

Connect your company to some of the most promising business opportunities in the United States. Make the most of your attendance at the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. Participate in a Spinoff event to connect your company with state and local government officials, business leaders, and local experts to find your next investment location.

Business Investors – International or U.S. Headquarters, Trade, Industry, or Business Association, Foreign Government Officials, and SelectUSA Tech participants are eligible to apply to attend a Spinoff event before or after the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Locate the Spinoff event that is right for you!

The 2022 Investment Summit Virtual Platform is now live! Approved Investment Summit participants will receive an email with login instructions to access the platform.

The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Networking is now open! You can begin to schedule meetings in the Virtual Platform with the earliest availability being June 13.

All participants (in-person and virtual only) have access to the Virtual Platform, and can use it to:

– Network with other attendees

– View the latest agenda

– Set up your personal schedule, including the sessions and meetings you plan to attend

– View the virtual exhibition halls

Join us in-person June 26-29, 2022 as we return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

Please note: The Department of Commerce will continue to evaluate and expand our health safety protocols as medical recommendations evolve, and will actively update our attendees leading up to the event. We want to ensure SelectUSA continues to promote FDI in the safest manner possible. Therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test will be required to attend. We will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC in regards to masks which are currently required in all spaces.

Press Registration for the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 26-29, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland is Now Open!

This is the first in-person Investment Summit since 2019, and U.S. Secretary Gina M. Raimondo will be joined by several cabinet members, governors, top CEOs and small business leaders seeking to attract global companies to invest in the U.S. workforce and economy.

[LAST JUNE “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO” CALL BEFORE THE 2022 INVESTMENT SUMMIT]

June 15 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Don’t miss the last 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit June conference call! The upcoming “Know Before You Go” call will cover important updates for the Investment Summit and help you and your team to maximize your involvement. These informational calls help U.S. EDOs prepare for the event and include Q&A sessions.

SelectUSA is proud to report that International firm registrations are trending far ahead of prior years!

Top 10 industries:

– Information and Communication Technology

– Business and Professional Services

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Food and Beverage

– Agribusiness

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Financial Services

– Aerospace and Defense

Don’t miss this opportunity to network and interact with international companies looking to invest in your state!

The recommended audience for the call is: U.S. EDOs and Service Providers who plan to attend the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

[ATTN: First-Time EDO Exhibitors!]

Did you know? First-Time EDO Exhibitors attending the 2022 Investment Summit can take advantage of the discounted exhibitor price. Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit in person and showcase your location! EDOs in tribal, rural, and underserved communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

First-time exhibitor booths will be outfitted with:

– Two exhibitor passes;

– One month of access to Networking app to support virtual and in-person networking meetings with foreign business investors; and

– A virtual booth!

