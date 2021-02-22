SECRETARY BLINKEN’S PARTICIPATION IN THE EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

(AGENPARL) – lun 22 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinkens Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-participation-in-the-eu-foreign-affairs-council/ ] 02/22/2021 02:10 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in todays EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Secretary Blinken highlighted the United States commitment to repairing, revitalizing, and raising the level of ambition in the U.S.-EU relationship. He emphasized the importance of close cooperation with the EU and member states to address global challenges on the basis of shared values such as democracy, human rights, and multilateralism. During the FAC, the Secretary, High Representative Borrell, and EU member state foreign ministers discussed our joint response to pressing global issues, including COVID-19,Iran, China, and climate change, and the Secretary welcomed the EUs decision to impose sanctions against Russia under the human rights sanctions regime in response to actions taken against Aleksey Navalny and his supporters.

