You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/14/2022 12:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Washington, D.C. on the margins of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit. Secretary Blinken highlighted the strong U.S. relationship with ASEAN, as evidenced by the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit. He reaffirmed the thriving U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and U.S. support for ASEAN centrality; the Mekong-U.S. Partnership; and a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam. The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed ways to broaden and deepen security cooperation, trade and economic ties, climate change cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

