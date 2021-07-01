(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/01/2021 06:08 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Washington, D.C. The Secretary welcomed the eighth iteration of the U.S.-Tajik Annual Bilateral Consultations held today at the State Department. The Secretary reaffirmed the strength and importance of the U.S.-Tajikistan bilateral relationship and expressed his appreciation for Foreign Minister Muhriddin’s continued leadership on regional security issues. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed that a just and durable settlement in Afghanistan would advance regional economic growth and integration. The Secretary expressed a desire for further bilateral collaboration on promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as economic development, and affirmed the U.S. commitment to Tajikistan’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

