You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/14/2021 07:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, D.C. with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed U.S.-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues, including the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen. The Secretary reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people and reiterated U.S. condemnation of Houthi attacks on the Kingdom. They also discussed other regional and broader issues, including human rights.

