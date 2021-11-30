(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/30/2021 06:02 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ solemn and steadfast commitment to NATO and to Article 5. The Secretary and Secretary General also discussed the importance of continued consultation and Alliance unity on issues including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, the drafting of NATO’s new Strategic Concept, and arms control and regional security matters.

