(AGENPARL) – dom 14 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Danish Foreign Minister Kofod [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-danish-foreign-minister-kofod/ ] 03/14/2021 04:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of advancing mutual goals, including combating climate change, developing green technology, enhancing defense cooperation, and continuing common efforts with the Kingdom of Denmark on the Arctic. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod noted our shared commitment to strengthen the NATO alliance and support Secretary General Stoltenberg’s NATO 2030 agenda as well as to cooperate to address other challenges, including COVID-19 and energy security.

