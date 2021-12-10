(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/10/2021 03:14 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister

Liverpool, United Kingdom

Hope Street Hotel

SECRETARY BLINKEN: I just want to say how wonderful it is to be here with the foreign minister. We had a chance to speak on the phone immediately upon her assuming the – assuming office, but this is our first chance to actually connect in person. The relationship, the partnership between our countries is so vital, and we have a lot to talk about. I think you probably found what I found when I took on these responsibilities – the inbox is pretty high. But we’re very glad to be working so closely with you, with the chancellor on some – the many things that we have on our agenda. So very good to be with you.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this