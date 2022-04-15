(AGENPARL) – ven 15 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
04/14/2022 08:00 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEONDeputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
No Department Press Briefing.
—————————————————————