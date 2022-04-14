(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
04/13/2022 08:21 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
11:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
