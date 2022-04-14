(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/13/2022 08:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

