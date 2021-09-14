(AGENPARL) – mar 14 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/14/2021 10:11 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (ACPD) will hold a virtual public meeting from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, focused on the U.S. Agency for Global Media and the future of public-funded international broadcasting.

Following an overview of USAGM’s strategic priorities by USAGM Chief Strategy Officer Shawn Powers, a panel of experts will address current and forthcoming challenges and opportunities for the agency.

This panel includes Michael McFaul, Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University; Sarah Arkin, Policy Director/Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Helle Dale, Senior Fellow in Public Diplomacy at The Heritage Foundation.

The ACPD is a bipartisan panel created by Congress in 1948 to appraise U.S. government activities intended to understand, inform, and influence foreign publics. The Commission conducts research that provides honest assessments of public diplomacy efforts, and disseminates findings through reports, white papers, and other publications. It also holds public symposia that generate informed discussions on public diplomacy issues and events. The Commission reports to the President, Secretary of State, and Congress.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this