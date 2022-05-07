(AGENPARL) – sab 07 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/07/2022 05:26 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

On May 5, the people of Northern Ireland voted in the seventh election for their devolved legislature since the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. The political and economic progress enjoyed over this period is a testament to the benefits of a locally accountable power-sharing government that reflects Northern Ireland’s diverse traditions.

We call on Northern Ireland’s political leaders to take the necessary steps to re-establish a power-sharing executive, which is one of the core institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Critical and immediate challenges concerning the economy, health, and education are best addressed through the collective efforts of a devolved government chosen by, and accountable to, its people.

The United States enjoys a deep and long-standing relationship with Northern Ireland, grounded in ties of kinship, culture, commerce, and shared values. We remain deeply committed to preserving the peace dividend of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and will always strive to protect these gains for all communities. We look forward to continuing our work with democratic partners in Northern Ireland, and with the Governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland, to support peace, prosperity, and stability across the region.

