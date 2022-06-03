(AGENPARL) – ven 03 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to NLS BARD Support from the Library of Congress.

NLS launches quarterly Patron Corner programming

As part of the Patron Engagement Section’s mission to offer services, resources, and programs to enrich the library experience for patrons, we will host a quarterly Patron Corner virtual event where patrons can learn more about various services directly from NLS staff. Beginning in June 2022, the quarterly Patron Corner will occur on the second Monday of the third month of each quarter.

When you join this Zoom event, you will be in the waiting room until the program starts. When you enter the room, your phone or computer will be muted. Please stay on mute unless you are called on. If you want to ask a question, you may raise your hand by pressing Alt Y on your computer or Star 9 on your phone. Once you are called on, press Alt A on your computer or Star 6 on your phone to unmute yourself. Finally, this meeting will be recorded. If you do not wish to be recorded, we ask that you avoid speaking during the session.

