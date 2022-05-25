(AGENPARL) – mer 25 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Tomorrow: The “Fires of Philadelphia” that Changed the Nation

Tomorrow at 4pm, join us for a conversation with historian and author Zachary M. Schrag on his book “The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation.”

In Philadelphia in 1844, anti-immigrant ideologues burned churches and fought people in the streets as militia struggled to restore order. The Kluge Center’s Andrew Breiner will interview Schrag on the origins, events, and impacts of these riots, as well as what they can tell us about present-day America.

This event will be held in-person in room LJ-119 of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building and simultaneously on Zoom.

🔊 Listen to this