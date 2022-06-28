Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards winners and finalists announced

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON mar 28 giugno 2022

I am honored to announce our Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards winners and finalists. This year, our global and diverse partner ecosystem is helping to build a distributed computing fabric – across the cloud and edge – to help every organization build, run and manage their mission-critical businesses anywhere. Your stories showcase the success you’ve had building innovative solutions on Microsoft Cloud and platforms. We’re hosting Microsoft Inspire 2022 from July 19-20, where we will celebrate these incredible achievements from you, our partners across the globe.

Over this past year, we’ve continued to see how businesses, individuals, and entire industries are using technology in new ways to address their specific and emerging needs. We’ve seen partners simplify and accelerate cloud migrations to help your customers in their digital transformation journey.

As the needs of our customers and the world continue to evolve, we added two new awards this year to recognize the important work our partners are doing to navigate today’s security and compliance challenges. We created an additional Security category, which includes the new Compliance award. For our partners who drive operational excellence in partner profitability and digital transformation, we created an Operational Excellence award, allowing partners to highlight their important work in those areas. Additional information about this year’s award categories is available here.

We received more than 3,900 nominations across 126 countries/regions for this year’s Partner of the Year Awards. We were impressed by the breadth of nominated solutions and inspired by the success stories submitted this year – all were a reflection of the diverse and innovative solutions portfolio built by our partners, and a true representation of the global reach of our partner ecosystem.

The meaningful impact our partners enable through these solutions is a compelling reminder of the importance of partnership. These partnerships and our continued mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more are why we come together and celebrate this community every year.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists, and to all our partners who have demonstrated innovation, commitment to their customers, and care for our world over this past year. We are excited to virtually gather as a community to recognize and celebrate your achievements from the past year, and to share new opportunities to develop and expand your business.

