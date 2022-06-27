Media advisory – Environment Council of 28 June 2022

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES lun 27 giugno 2022

Indicative programme

All times are approximate and subject to change

Chair:

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister for the energy transition

+/- 08.00

Arrivals (live streaming)

+/- 08.10

Doorstep by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister for the energy transition

09.30

Beginning of the Environment Council, 28 June 2022

Adoption of the agenda

Approval of ‘A’ items

‘Fit for 55’ package:

a) Revision of the EU scheme for greenhouse gas emission allowance trading (public session)

b) Revision of the binding annual greenhouse gas emission reductions by member states (public session)

c) Regulation establishing a social climate fund (SCF)(public session)

d) Revision of the inclusion of greenhouse gas emissions and removals from land use, land use change and forestry in the 2030 climate and energy framework (public session)

e) Revision of the CO2 emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles (public session)

+/- 14.30

Deforestation and forest degradation (public session)

Waste shipments (public session)

+/- 17.00

Any other business:

– Current legislative proposals (public session)

– Outcome of the Stockholm +50 Conference (public session)

– 9th Environment for Europe Ministerial Conference (public session)

– 4th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP-4)

– Triple Conference of the Parties to the Basel (COP 15), Rotterdam (COP 10) and Stockholm (COP 10) Conventions

– 26th meeting of the Working Group of the Parties and the third extraordinary session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Aarhus Convention

– 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)

– Work Programme of the incoming Presidency

At the end of the meeting press conference in live streaming.

Arrangements for the press conference

The press conference will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the ECCL press room.

If you haven’t registered for previous Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy) press events, please use this link to do so and have the possibility to ask questions remotely.

Deadline for registration: Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 17.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.

Videos and photos from the event

Visit the meeting page

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2022/06/27/media-advisory-environment-council-of-28-june-2022/