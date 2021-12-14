(AGENPARL) – mar 14 dicembre 2021 [Office of the Lieutenant Governor]

December 14, 2021

LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR TO PRESENT AWARD FOR ADVANCEMENT OF INTERRELIGIOUS UNDERSTANDING

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon will present the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding to Rev. Bill Millar at a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.

Rev. Millar has a wonderful gift to unite communities across cultures and beliefs. A collaborative leader, during his many years as pastor at Knox United Church, he built and maintained relationships with communities outside the conventional parameters of a mainstream Christian congregation. In just one example of his commitment, he has been described as a “crucial role model” to many in the Central Park neighborhood by reaching across faith, cultural and racial boundaries in respectful and authentic ways, and has played a significant role in the residents reclaiming Central Park, making it a safer and more welcoming place to gather.

“Rev. Bill Millar has true passion for building community through faith, respect, inclusion and the building of meaningful relationships with all people. He absolutely exemplifies the spirit of this award,” said Lt.-Gov. Filmon.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding is presented each year at a ceremony at Government House, most often to an individual who best embodies understanding between all religious groups.

Past recipients include:

• John Longhurst – nationally respected advocate and chronicler in the fields of Christian ecumenism and interreligious dialogue and understanding. Founder and reporter of the Winnipeg Free Press project to increase religion coverage.

• Michel Aziza – the driving force behind the Operation Ezra project to rescue, sponsor and resettle Yazidi refugees since its very inception;

• Manju Lohda and Ray Dirks – collaborators on numerous educational multi-faith initiatives including the In the Spirit of Humanity project and Leap of Faith DVD;

• Devon Clunis – former chief of the Winnipeg Police Service;

• Rev. Karen Toole – former provincial spiritual care co-ordinator, radio host and newspaper columnist;

• Rabbi Doctor Neal and Carol Rose – Rabbi Doctor Neal has been a professor of religion at the University of Manitoba for more than 30 years and Carol is a writer, poet and spiritual teacher;

• Hon. Lloyd Axworthy – former minister of foreign affairs and president of the University of Winnipeg and lifelong active lay member of the United Church of Canada;

• the late Dr. Redwan Moqbel – former head of immunology, faculty of medicine at the University of Manitoba and a member of the Bahai faith;

• Dr. Atish Chandra Maniar – a Hindu priest;

• Mae Louise Campbell – an Ojibway Métis elder; and

• Zane Zalis – a composer and musician.

For further information on this award and others given to worthy individuals by the lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, visit the lieutenant-governor’s website at www.manitobalg.ca.

