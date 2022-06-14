Twitter Joe Biden-2022-06-14 23:00 By Redazione 15 Giugno 2022 0 53 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 Department Press Briefing – June 14, 2022 15 Giugno 2022 Redazione When we invest in strengthening workers and the middle class, the poor have a ladder up, and those at the top still do just fine. That’s how we can increase opportunity and decrease persistent inequity.Twitter – Joe Biden 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRelaciones Exteriores-2022-06-14 22:58Next articleRon DeSantis-2022-06-14 23:04 - Advertisement - Correlati Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 Nayib Bukele-2022-06-14 23:20 15 Giugno 2022 Department Press Briefing – June 14, 2022 15 Giugno 2022 Ron DeSantis-2022-06-14 23:04 15 Giugno 2022