Joe Biden-2022-06-14 23:00

By Redazione
When we invest in strengthening workers and the middle class, the poor have a ladder up, and those at the top still do just fine.

That’s how we can increase opportunity and decrease persistent inequity.
Twitter – Joe Biden

