HMCTS Weekly Operational Update – Week commencing Monday 20 June 2022

(AGENPARL) – dom 19 giugno 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 20 June 2022

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 24 June 2022.

– Updated: We’ve reviewed our business continuity plans in the context of proposed rail strikes, and will activate them if they go ahead. This includes facilitating remote hearings, where the judge decides this can be done in the interests of justice. The format of a hearing remains a judicial decision that is made on a case-by-case basis. Parties should speak to local court staff about specific requirements or cases.

Crime

Civil

– Reminder: The planned update to the Civil Procedure Rules, stating that responses to claims made under Practice Direction 51ZB should be made using the Damages Claims Portal, has been delayed. We will announce a new date in due course.

Judicial guidance and announcements

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this