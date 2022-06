FIFA World Cup-2022-06-16 22:18

🎉🇺🇸 ɴᴇᴡ ʏᴏʀᴋ / ɴᴇᴡ ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ 🇺🇸🎉

New York / New Jersey has been confirmed as a #FIFAWorldCup Host City!

#HostCity2026 https://t.co/LKTHXfs8RqTwitter – FIFA World Cup