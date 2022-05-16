(AGENPARL) – lun 16 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/16/2022 05:55 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Minister Sturgeon discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and the humanitarian and refugee crisis it has spread across Europe. Deputy Secretary Sherman also thanked Sturgeon for Scotland’s support of COP-26 and the ambitious, historic results the international community achieved in Glasgow to address the global climate crisis.

