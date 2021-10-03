(AGENPARL) – dom 03 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/03/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Germany as you celebrate 31 years of reunification on German Unity Day.

The United States is proud to call Germany a close friend and NATO Ally. Together, we are committed to advancing democracy, freedom, trade, rule of law, security, and prosperity in our nations and around the world. When I traveled to Germany in September, I expressed my deepest appreciation for Germany’s cooperation in assisting with the airlift and transit of people wishing to leave Afghanistan, including American citizens and at-risk Afghans seeking refuge. This extraordinary and historic humanitarian act will never be forgotten.

I extend best wishes as you celebrate this day across Germany and look forward to building upon our strong partnership in the years to come.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this