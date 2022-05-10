(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 LA COMMANDINO MEDAL AL MATEMATICO VICTOR PAMBUCCIAN E LA DAL

MONTE MEDAL ALLO STORICO DELLA MATEMATICA VINCENZO DE RISI

– Mercoledì 11 maggio la cerimonia nell’Aula Magna del Rettorato –

Mercoledì 11 maggio alle ore 16:00, nell’Aula Magna del Rettorato, il Magnifico Rettore

dell’Università degli Studi di Urbino Carlo Bo Prof. Giorgio Calcagnini consegnerà la Federico

Commandino Medal al Prof. Victor Pambuccian (Arizona State University, USA) e la Guidobaldo

dal Monte Medal al Prof. Vincenzo De Risi (Laboratoire SPHère, Université de Paris – CNRS).

A seguito della cerimonia Victor Pambuccian e Vincenzo De Risi terranno le seguenti due lezioni

magistrali:

Victor Pambuccian

«What use is a geometer in times of need?»

Vincenzo De Risi

«Picturing Mathematics: A History of Geometrical Diagrams

and Philosophy of Space».

Il Centro Interuniversitario di Ricerca in Filosofia e Fondamenti della Fisica (CIRFIS) ed il

Dipartimento di Scienze Pure e Applicate (DiSPeA) organizzano dal 2007 le “Lectiones

Commandinianae”, conferenze internazionali in onore di Federico Commandino e della sua

scuola, sui temi della storia e filosofia delle scienze. Dal 2007 ad oggi le Lectiones sono state tenute

da studiosi di grande prestigio come Jan von Plato, Ken Saito, Reviel Netz, William R. Shea, Jürgen

Renn, Fabio Acerbi, Evandro Agazzi, Achille Varzi, Luciano Floridi, Roger Penrose, Jürgen

Jost, Pedro Quaresma e tantissimi altri studiosi. Oggi, sotto gli auspici del CIRFIS, del DiSPeA e del

Centro Interdipartimentale di Studi ‘Urbino e la Prospettiva’, sono un momento di incontro

internazionale per i maggiori studiosi nell’ambito della storia e filosofia delle scienze.

In continuità con la storia di Urbino e stimolati dal successo internazionale delle Lectiones

Commandinianae, il CIRFIS e il Centro Interdipartimentale di Studi ‘Urbino e la Prospettiva’ hanno

deciso nel 2014 di istituire un premio rivolto agli studiosi che durante la loro carriera si sono

maggiormente distinti con studi dedicati alla storia e ai fondamenti delle scienze. Tale premio ha la

forma di una medaglia, la Commandino Medal, che da un lato ha la raffigurazione dell’immagine di

Federico Commandino e dall’altro reca la scritta

“EXACTAS AUTEM ET EXQUISITAS ILLAS RATIONES

QUIBUS MATHEMATICI IURE GLORIARI POSSUNT”

tratta da Federico Commandino, Archimedis opera, Venezia 1558, dedica.

A partire dal 2021 il CIRFIS e il Centro Interdipartimentale di Studi ‘Urbino e la Prospettiva’ hanno

deciso di istituire una seconda medaglia, per giovani studiosi particolarmente meritevoli nel

campo della storia e fondamenti delle scienze. È così nata la Guidobaldo dal Monte Medal,

quest’anno alla sua prima edizione.

Tale medaglia da un lato ha l’immagine di Guidobaldo dal Monte e dall’altro reca la scritta

“VIENE FACENDO RICCO IL MONDO DE PARTI

DEL SUO FELICISSIMO INGEGNO

DEGNO DISCEPOLO DI FEDERICO COMANDINO”

tratta da Bernardino Baldi, Cronica de’ Matematici, Urbino 1707, pp. 146-147.

Due medaglie, dunque, che portano i nomi di Federico Commandino e del suo più illustre allievo

Guidobaldo dal Monte, che premiano rispettivamente una carriera ormai lunga ed illustre ed una

nelle fasi iniziali ma già assai promettente, entrambe spese riflettendo sui temi di fondamenti e storia

delle scienze.

Questa è la motivazione del conferimento dell’onorificenza al Prof. Victor Pambuccian:

«To Victor Pambuccian, for his contributions to the comprehension of the foundations of geometry,

through which he highlighted new and important results, often turning unexplored paths into fertile

grounds for research».

Questa è la motivazione del conferimento dell’onorificenza al Prof. Vincenzo De Risi:

«To Vincenzo De Risi, for his contributions to a rigorous analysis of the concept of space and its

historical and theoretical development, and for the advancements he made possible on the

comprehension of ancient and modern geometry».

NOTE BIOGRAFICHE

Victor Pambuccian completed his Ph.D. in 1993 at the University of Michigan with a thesis

focusing on the axiomatics of Euclidean geometry under the guidance of advisor Andreas Blass.

He arrived at Arizona State University in 1994.

He is currently a visiting professor at the Department of Pure and Applied Sciences, Master in

Philosophy of Information, University of Urbino.

Pambuccian’s research interests include the axiomatics of a variety of geometries such as affine,

projective, Euclidean, ordered, equiaffine, hyperbolic, and the geometry of metric planes. He has

also examined definability questions – syntactic equivalents of characterizations of geometric

transformations under mild hypotheses – in several geometries including Minkowski space.

Another Pambuccian’s interest focuses on reverse geometry which is the search for the most austere

axiom systems inside which a certain theorem can be proved. He is author of many important

publications on these research topics.

Vincenzo De Risi graduated in philosophy and mathematics at the University of Rome and received

his doctorate in philosophy at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa. He was a DAAD fellow at the

Leibniz-Archiv in Hannover, and Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the Technische Universität

Berlin. From 2010 to 2016, he was an Independent Research Group Leader at the MPIWG, leading a

research group investigating the history of geometry in relation to the history of the concept of space.

In 2016-17, De Risi was appointed Leibniz Professor at the University of Leipzig, and was a fellow

at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences in Leipzig. Since 2017, he has been a

senior research fellow in the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), working at the

“Laboratoire SPHère – Science, Philosophie, Histoire” in Paris. He has been a visiting scholar at the

Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa, the University of Urbino, the University of Pittsburgh, the

University of California Irvine, and Stanford University. In 2021, he is Whitney J. Oates Fellow in

the Humanities Council, Princeton University. His studies focus on the history of geometry, the

history of epistemology, and the history of the philosophy of space from antiquity to the early

modern age. He also has a project on the history of axiomatics in mathematics, and has led a

collaborative project between the MPIWG and SPHère on the tradition of Euclid’s Elements in the

modern age. He is the guest editor of the forthcoming volumes of the Academy of Sciences edition

of Leibniz’s mathematical writings (geometrical papers, 1677-1716). He is the editor of the

“Frontiers in History of Science” series from the publisher Birkhäuser.

