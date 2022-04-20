(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Canada and Ontario Increasing Access to High-Speed Internet in Dufferin County

Helping more rural Ontarians benefit from high-speed internet

April 20, 2022

DUFFERIN COUNTY – The governments of Canada and Ontario, in partnership with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc., have completed construction on a broadband network that will soon support the launch of fast, reliable high-speed internet to connect more than 300 homes, businesses and farms in Mansfield to the service they need and deserve.

In addition, the governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $2.3 million to expand broadband in Dufferin County. Shovels will soon be in the ground to bring high-speed internet service to more than 640 homes, businesses and farms in the communities of Redickville, Honeywood, Black Bank, Ruskview, Terra Nova, Kilgorie, Horning’s Mills, Whitfield and Springwater Lakes by November 2022.

“A fast and reliable internet connection is vital to the growth and prosperity of all Canadian communities, including rural communities across Southwestern Ontario,” said Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our government is working with the Government of Ontario to provide the residents of Mansfield with enhanced internet access, connecting hundreds of homes, farms and businesses with loved ones, customers, essential services, and the world.”

“Our government is getting it done and delivering on its commitment to provide access to high-speed internet throughout rural Ontario,” said Randy Pettapiece, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “Building new broadband infrastructure in Dufferin County will help build Ontario and strengthen rural communities by helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.”

These projects bring the Ontario government one step closer to delivering on its commitment to connect every community to high-speed internet by 2025, while also helping to create stronger rural communities, and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.

“Today’s broadband expansion announcement is excellent news for the people in Dufferin – Caledon”, said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin – Caledon. “I know firsthand how important high-speed internet access is for families and businesses in our community and throughout rural Ontario. They need these services to do their work – whether it’s schoolwork or running a business. Our government is getting it done, and I am very proud to see this critical infrastructure project coming to a realization here in Mansfield.”

The contract to expand broadband services in Dufferin County was awarded by SWIFT Inc., a not-for-profit corporation, initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario. More than $255 million has been invested by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the private sector, to bring high-speed internet to more than 63,000 households and businesses in Southwestern Ontario through SWIFT by the end of 2025.

“Access to fast, reliable connectivity in the home has become essential for residents and with the support of our provincial and federal governments, SWIFT in partnership with local and regional service providers are making strong progress in the expansion of high-speed internet service throughout Southwestern Ontario’s underserved communities,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “As we respond to the need for greater connectivity across our region, today’s announcement marks yet another step forward in making broadband more accessible for students, families, and businesses throughout Dufferin County.”

– The governments of Canada and Ontario are each contributing more than $63 million to SWIFT through the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – Small Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada plan.

– The Ontario government is committing nearly $4 billion in broadband infrastructure to connect every region of the province with access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025. This proactive approach is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history.

