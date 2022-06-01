(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/01/2022 01:08 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel June 1-3 to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to observe consular operations and meet with consular staff. She will also meet with host country government officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and underscore the cooperation between the U.S. and Dominican governments on a wide range of consular issues.

