06/03/2022 08:30 AM EDT

The Library of Congress and the American Folklife Center are excited to open applications for the second round of funding in the Community Collections grant program. These grants will support individuals or non-profit organizations in producing cultural documentation–photographs, interviews, audio or video recordings about their community from the community’s perspective. Materials gathered through this program […]

