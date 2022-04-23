(AGENPARL) – sab 23 aprile 2022 [View this email in your browser](https://mailchi.mp/althearacing.com/althea-racing-world-supersport-assen-saturday?e=d37a33a83d)

Assen, April 23rd 2022

Federico Caricasulo 5th in Race1

Satisfactory qualifications and race for Federico Caricasulo, who started fourth and finished fifth at the finish line after having fought for a long time with the best. Still struggling with a gap to fill with Yamaha and Kawasaki, the Althea Racing rider has nevertheless shown that he has best understood the changes made to the bike and to the race strategy, really managing to put his effort into staying close to the riders. playing for the podium. The feeling for tomorrow is positive and the team expects improvements.

It was certainly a positive day, both for qualifying and for the race. As for qualifying, I’m happy because we halved the gap we had at Aragon and it went even better in the race. It hasn’t gone badly for today. We have some aspects to review for tomorrow, to take a further step, but the road is the right one.

Today’s is an excellent result at the moment. We started in fourth position and it’s not bad but above all we have reached a level of competitiveness that with what we have is quite satisfactory. Of course we lack something to be competitive. The difference is not excessive from the point of view of the flying lap, but considering the pace,Yamaha and Kawasaki are much faster than us.

We have collected good points and we have to work gradually, so I think I can say that we are on the right path even if there is a lot of competition.

This is a positive aspect but the situation would be even better if they gave us the opportunity to fight on equal terms.

For now, beyond what the organizers say, the regulation penalizes us because the bike is very limited, especially when exiting the corners, where it could instead give its best.

It is true that there is a Ducati on the podium (to which I congratulate), but the result does not photograph the real situation. Even under the best conditions, with the situation they imposed on us, we would never be able to compete for the win. In our opinion, all the simulations made do not reflect the real situation on the track.

It is also annoying to have to repeatedly report it.

