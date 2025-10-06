Invitation – Presentation: Requalification of the Old Mar Mikhail Train Station (Italian Cooperation project)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 6 Ottobre 2025

Mon 06 October 2025

You are warmly invited to a public presentation of Requalification of the Old Mar Mikhail Train Station, an Italian Cooperation project, taking place on Tuesday, 7 October 2025 at 5:00 PM at Cinema Royal, Bourj Hammoud.

Held within “La città in scena. Urban Regeneration: the Italian way to a sustainable future” – the Italian exhibition on urban regeneration currently open to the public at Abroyan Factory (Bourj Hammoud) – the session will introduce the project, its objectives and phases, and the envisioned future uses of the former station for the city and its communities.

Opening remarks: H.E. Fabrizio Marcelli, Ambassador of Italy to Lebanon

Speakers: UN-Habitat; UNESCO; Directorate General of Antiquities (Ministry of Culture); Directorate General of Railways (Ministry of Public Works & Transport)

Moderator: AICS – Italian Agency for Development Cooperation

Please register here: https://forms.gle/GzqfKAz3zw3hxFpj8

We look forward to welcoming you.