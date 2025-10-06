Close Menu
Trending
lunedì 6 Ottobre 2025
Abbonati Login
Abbonati
Agenparl Italia

Invitation – Presentation: Requalification of the Old Mar Mikhail Train Station (Italian Cooperation project)

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 6 Ottobre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Mon 06 October 2025 Dear all,
You are warmly invited to a public presentation of Requalification of the Old Mar Mikhail Train Station, an Italian Cooperation project, taking place on Tuesday, 7 October 2025 at 5:00 PM at Cinema Royal, Bourj Hammoud.
Held within “La città in scena. Urban Regeneration: the Italian way to a sustainable future” – the Italian exhibition on urban regeneration currently open to the public at Abroyan Factory (Bourj Hammoud) – the session will introduce the project, its objectives and phases, and the envisioned future uses of the former station for the city and its communities.
Opening remarks: H.E. Fabrizio Marcelli, Ambassador of Italy to Lebanon
Speakers: UN-Habitat; UNESCO; Directorate General of Antiquities (Ministry of Culture); Directorate General of Railways (Ministry of Public Works & Transport)
Moderator: AICS – Italian Agency for Development Cooperation
Please register here: https://forms.gle/GzqfKAz3zw3hxFpj8
We look forward to welcoming you.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl