The President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi (PRESS RELEASE)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 7 Febbraio 2025

The President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi Accra (Ghana),7 February 2025 – The President of the Republic of Ghana,John Dramani Mahama,and Eni's Chief Executive Officer,Claudio Descalzi,met in Accra today to discuss the activities in the country. Mr. Descalzi illustrated the achievements of the Offshore Cape Three Points project (OCTP),the biggest investment made by a private company in Ghana,completed ahead of schedule and under budget,with first oil in 2017 and first gas in 2018. Gas from OCTP is entirely destined for Ghana's domestic consumption,ensuring a safe and reliable energy source to meet internal needs,contributing to around 70% of gas domestic production within the country. Additionally,Eni has also brought to President attention some new short- and medium-term exploration and development opportunities. The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni's plans for economic diversification in Ghana. Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009. The company is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.4% share,in partnership with Vitol (35.6%) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%). Its portfolio of projects also includes initiatives in the areas of training,economic diversification,access to water and sanitation,and access to energy.