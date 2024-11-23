NOTA STAMPA – Eni vara lo scafo di Nguya FLNG, confermando il calendario per l’avvio della Fase 2 di Congo LNG | PR – Eni launches the hull of Nguya FLNG, confirming the schedule of Congo LNG’s Phase 2 startup

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Novembre 2024

schedule of Congo LNG’s Phase 2 startup

FLNG,

confirming

In Congo’s Lingala language, “Nguya” means strength, energy, and the ability

to deliver projects effectively, reflecting the company’s achievements through its partnership with

the Republic of Congo.

Nantong (China), 23 November 2024 – Eni announces the launch of the hull of the Nguya Floating

Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Wison shipyard in Nantong, China. The state-of-the-art

FLNG will have a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA), and will complement

the existing Tango FLNG, which is operational since December 2023 with a capacity of 0.6 MTPA,

bringing the total liquefaction capacity of Congo LNG project to 3 MTPA by the end of 2025. The

ceremony was attended by the Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, Bruno Jean

Richard Itoua.

Guido Brusco, Eni’s Chief Operating Officer, Global Natural Resources, said: “We celebrate this

milestone together with our partners as a testament of the solid collaboration between Eni and the

Republic of Congo. We have been the first to believe in the value of Congo’s gas, primarily for

domestic power generation, and then for export. With the successful launch of the Nguya FLNG hull,

the Congo LNG Project has reached an impressive milestone of 40 million hours worked without any

Lost Time Injuries. This achievement underscores the project’s ongoing progress in valorizing

Congo’s gas resources, while capitalizing on local and international opportunities to deliver further

value for our stakeholders”.

The timely launch of the hull confirms the company’s industry-leading time-to-market performances.

Completion activities for Nguya FLNG have progressed at 80%, while overall Phase 2 timing – from

FLNG contract award to startup – is expected to amount to less than 3 years, leveraging Eni’s fasttrack approach that allows the execution of engineering, construction and commissioning activities

seamlessly to rapidly develop new projects.

Nguya FLNG has a reduced carbon footprint thanks to its design and technology, and to its zeroflaring approach, in line with Eni’s decarbonisation strategy.

