mercoledì 29 Maggio 2024
Europa

Draft agenda – Extraordinary BUDG meeting 12 June 2024 – Spinelli 5G3

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Maggio 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 maggio 2024 Dear Members,
Please find attached the draft agenda of the extraordinary BUDG committee meeting taking place on
Wednesday 12 June 2024 from 12.30 – 14.00
Room: Spinelli 5G3
Please note that following the decision of the Conference of Presidents (CoP) of 7 June 2022 this meeting will take place in physical presence only.
Interpretation is requested in DE, EN, FR, IT, NL, EL, ES, PT, SV, PL, RO and HR.
The meeting will be web streamed and can be followed live.
The meeting documents are available on the BUDG website.
Kind regards,
BUDG Secretariat

