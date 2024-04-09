(AGENPARL) - Roma, 9 Aprile 2024

The Departure of Bill Russo

Press Statement

April 9, 2024

For more than a decade, at the White House and at the Department of State, I’ve benefitted from Bill Russo’s counsel and candor. As he departs after more than three years back at the Department, including serving as Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Global Public Affairs, I’m grateful for Bill’s service to our institution and to the American people.

Bill has led the Bureau of Global Public Affairs at a time of upheaval and change in the information ecosystem. He helped modernize our approach to sharing the story of America and American diplomacy, while keeping us rooted to the timeless human stories at the heart of our work. He did it with empathy and an unrelenting focus on supporting and caring for our workforce.

On behalf of his colleagues at the Department, I thank Bill for his exceptional service.

