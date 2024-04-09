Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 10 Aprile 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

The Departure of Bill Russo

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 9 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 09 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
The Departure of Bill Russo [ https://www.state.gov/the-departure-of-bill-russo/ ] 04/09/2024 04:43 PM EDT
Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…The Departure of Bill Russo hide
The Departure of Bill Russo
Press Statement
April 9, 2024
For more than a decade, at the White House and at the Department of State, I’ve benefitted from Bill Russo’s counsel and candor. As he departs after more than three years back at the Department, including serving as Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Global Public Affairs, I’m grateful for Bill’s service to our institution and to the American people. 
Bill has led the Bureau of Global Public Affairs at a time of upheaval and change in the information ecosystem. He helped modernize our approach to sharing the story of America and American diplomacy, while keeping us rooted to the timeless human stories at the heart of our work. He did it with empathy and an unrelenting focus on supporting and caring for our workforce.
On behalf of his colleagues at the Department, I thank Bill for his exceptional service. 
Tags
Bureau of Global Public Affairs [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] The Secretary of State [ https://www.state.gov/secretary/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl