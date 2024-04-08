Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation Lapenn’s Travel to Spain and UN Ocean Decade Conference

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 8 Aprile 2024

Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, will travel April 8-12 to Spain. In Madrid, she will engage with the Government of Spain and civil society organizations on how the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation is advancing shared goals on sustainable economic development, scientific collaboration, and environmental conservation. At the UN Ocean Decade Conference in Barcelona, she will participate in an event highlighting the need to build a strong scientific community in support of a sustainable Atlantic Ocean alongside the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance.

The Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation connects 39 countries north, south, east, and west of the Atlantic Ocean to collaborate on collective problem-solving and uphold a set of shared principles for Atlantic cooperation. For more information, visit the Atlantic Partnership website [ https://www.state.gov/atlantic-cooperation/ ].

