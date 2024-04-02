(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Public Schedule – April 2, 2024 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-april-2-2024/ ] 04/01/2024 08:58 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****
*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*
Secretary Blinken is on travel to France and Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-france-and-belgium/ ] from April 1-5, 2024.
*1:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken visits Nexter Headquarters with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, France.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)** *
*1:45 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken participates in a working lunch with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, France.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)** *
*3:10 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, France.
*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
*”The Secretary’s press availability will be streamed live on the *Department homepage* [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and *YouTube Channel* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ].”
*4:05 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken meets with UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Director General Audrey Azoulay in Paris, France.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)** *
*4:45 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken holds a meet and greet with employees and families of U.S. Mission France in Paris, France.
*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)** *
*7:30 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.
*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*__
Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*
Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*__
Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*
No Department Press Briefing.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________
(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.