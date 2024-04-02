(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule – April 2, 2024 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-april-2-2024/ ] 04/01/2024 08:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

Secretary Blinken is on travel to France and Belgium [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-france-and-belgium/ ] from April 1-5, 2024.

*1:00 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken visits Nexter Headquarters with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, France.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT BOTTOM)** *

*1:45 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken participates in a working lunch with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, France.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)** *

*3:10 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, France.

*(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

*”The Secretary’s press availability will be streamed live on the *Department homepage* [ https://www.state.gov/ ] and *YouTube Channel* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ].”

*4:05 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken meets with UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Director General Audrey Azoulay in Paris, France.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)** *

*4:45 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken holds a meet and greet with employees and families of U.S. Mission France in Paris, France.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)** *

*7:30 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Blinken meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.

*(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*__

Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS JOHN BASS_*__

Acting Under Secretary Bass attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________