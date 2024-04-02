(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

EPA Regional Administrator visits University of Pittsburgh to discuss

research, collaboration

PITTSBURGH, PA (April 2,2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

(EPA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz participated in a faculty

roundtable at the University of Pittsburgh to discuss current projects,

research trends, and innovative approaches to today’s environmental issues.

Hosted by the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation and the Office of

Sustainability, the interdisciplinary roundtable included representatives from

several offices, including the Water Collaboratory, Circular Economy Program,

and College of Arts and Sciences. The discussion provided Ortiz an overview of

the proposed Pitt Sustainability Institute, how the university is addressing

environmental justice in surrounding communities, and grant funded research.

“Across the region, we’ve been meeting with faculty, researchers, and

students to learn more about approaches to some of today’s biggest

challenges, what they’re finding, and how EPA can support those efforts,”

said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “The

interdisciplinary work happening at the University of Pittsburgh is exactly

what’s needed to meet the complex environmental challenges of today.”

“The University was thrilled to welcome Regional Administrator Ortiz and the

team to campus Tuesday. We had the opportunity to engage in impactful

conversations around Pitt’s interdisciplinary sustainability research and

educational efforts, including community engaged research to positively impact

communities,” said Melissa Bilec, the George M. and Eva M. Bevier Professor in

Civil and Environmental Engineering, Co-director of the Mascaro Center for

Sustainable Innovation, and Special Assistant to the Provost for

Sustainability at the University of Pittsburgh. “We hope this is the start of

productive conversation and interconnected work to benefit our region.”

Visits such as these highlight EPA’s dedication to collaborating with

academic institutions and promoting the importance of environmental education

at all levels. Prior to his campus visit, Ortiz spent the morning with 3rd-5th

graders at Pittsburgh’s Environmental Charter School.

