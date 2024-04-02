Close Menu
EPA Regional Administrator visits University of Pittsburgh to discuss research, collaboration

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 Issued: Apr 2, 2024 (5:16pm EDT)
EPA Regional Administrator visits University of Pittsburgh to discuss
research, collaboration
PITTSBURGH, PA (April 2,2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz participated in a faculty
roundtable at the University of Pittsburgh to discuss current projects,
research trends, and innovative approaches to today’s environmental issues.
Hosted by the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation and the Office of
Sustainability, the interdisciplinary roundtable included representatives from
several offices, including the Water Collaboratory, Circular Economy Program,
and College of Arts and Sciences. The discussion provided Ortiz an overview of
the proposed Pitt Sustainability Institute, how the university is addressing
environmental justice in surrounding communities, and grant funded research.
“Across the region, we’ve been meeting with faculty, researchers, and
students to learn more about approaches to some of today’s biggest
challenges, what they’re finding, and how EPA can support those efforts,”
said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “The
interdisciplinary work happening at the University of Pittsburgh is exactly
what’s needed to meet the complex environmental challenges of today.”
“The University was thrilled to welcome Regional Administrator Ortiz and the
team to campus Tuesday.  We had the opportunity to engage in impactful
conversations around Pitt’s interdisciplinary sustainability research and
educational efforts, including community engaged research to positively impact
communities,” said Melissa Bilec, the George M. and Eva M. Bevier Professor in
Civil and Environmental Engineering, Co-director of the Mascaro Center for
Sustainable Innovation, and Special Assistant to the Provost for
Sustainability at the University of Pittsburgh. “We hope this is the start of
productive conversation and interconnected work to benefit our region.”
Visits such as these highlight EPA’s dedication to collaborating with
academic institutions and promoting the importance of environmental education
at all levels. Prior to his campus visit, Ortiz spent the morning with 3rd-5th
graders at Pittsburgh’s Environmental Charter School.
