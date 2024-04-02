Close Menu
Draft agenda – BUDG meeting 8-9 April 2024 – SPINELLI (5G3)

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 Dear Members,
Please find attached the draft agenda of the BUDG committee meeting taking place on
Monday 8 April 2024 from 16.00 – 18.30
Room: SPINELLI (5G3)
Tuesday 9 April 2024 from 12.15 – 12.30 (joint AFET-BUDG meeting)
Room: ANTALL (4Q2)
Western Balkans Facility – Vote on the provisional agreement resulting from interinstitutional negotiations (tbc)
Please note that following the decision of the Conference of Presidents (CoP) of 7 June 2022 this meeting will take place in physical presence only.
Members are kindly reminded to bring their voting cards for the vote.
Interpretation is requested for DE, EN, FR, IT, EL, ES, PT, FI, SV, HU, PL and RO.
The meeting will be web streamed and can be followed live.
The meeting documents are available on the BUDG website.
The coordinators’ meeting will take place on Tuesday 9 April 2024 from 14.00 – 15.00 – Room: SPINELLI (5G3)
Kind regards,
BUDG Secretariat

