Deputy Secretary Verma to Join a Conversation about “Powering Up American Diplomacy in the 21st Century” at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS)

Notice to the Press

April 2, 2024

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will join CSIS President and CEO Dr. John J. Hamre on April 3 for a conversation on the high-impact role diplomacy and development play as pillars of national security. The session will cover the State Department’s priorities and areas for innovation. A reception will follow the live event.

The conversation will take place at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Press coverage of Deputy Secretary Verma’s April 3 remarks will be open to pre-registered media. Please register on the CSIS website at https://www.csis.org/events/powering-american-diplomacy-21st-century-conversation-honorable-richard-r-verma.

For more information, please contact CSIS directly:

