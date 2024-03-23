(AGENPARL) – sab 23 marzo 2024 +++ INCIDENTE RISOLTO, VIABILITA’ RIPRISTINATA +++
PUGLIA, ANAS: PER INCIDENTE, CARREGGIATA CHIUSA TEMPORANEAMENTE AL TRAFFICO, SULLA SS 16 “ADRIATICA” A GIOVINAZZO (BARI)
* Nel sinistro, che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito
Bari, 23 marzo 2024
Carreggiata temporaneamente chiusa al traffico in direzione Otranto, a causa di un incidente stradale avvenuto sulla strada statale 16 “Adriatica” al km 781,000, a Giovinazzo (Bari).
Nel sinistro, un incidente autonomo che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito.
Sul posto sono presenti le squadre Anas e le forze dell’ordine per la gestione del traffico in piena sicurezza e per consentire il ripristino della regolare viabilità nel più breve tempo possibile.
(AGENPARL) – sab 23 marzo 2024 +++ INCIDENTE RISOLTO, VIABILITA’ RIPRISTINATA +++