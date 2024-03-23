Close Menu
Trending
sabato 23 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Infrastrutture

+++ INCIDENTE RISOLTO, VIABILITA’ RIPRISTINATA +++ PUGLIA, ANAS: PER INCIDENTE, CARREGGIATA CHIUSA TEMPORANEAMENTE AL TRAFFICO, SULLA SS 16 “ADRIATICA” A GIOVINAZZO (BARI)

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – sab 23 marzo 2024 +++ INCIDENTE RISOLTO, VIABILITA’ RIPRISTINATA +++
PUGLIA, ANAS: PER INCIDENTE, CARREGGIATA CHIUSA TEMPORANEAMENTE AL TRAFFICO, SULLA SS 16 “ADRIATICA” A GIOVINAZZO (BARI)
* Nel sinistro, che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito
Bari, 23 marzo 2024
Carreggiata temporaneamente chiusa al traffico in direzione Otranto, a causa di un incidente stradale avvenuto sulla strada statale 16 “Adriatica” al km 781,000, a Giovinazzo (Bari).
Nel sinistro, un incidente autonomo che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito.
Sul posto sono presenti le squadre Anas e le forze dell’ordine per la gestione del traffico in piena sicurezza e per consentire il ripristino della regolare viabilità nel più breve tempo possibile.
Ufficio Stampa
Direzione Comunicazione
[http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Anas_SpA.png]
Via Monzambano, 10 – 00185 Roma
http://www.stradeanas.it
[http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Facebook_Anas.jpg] @stradeanas [http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Twitter_Anas.jpg] @stradeanas
[http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Instagram_Anas.jpg] @stradeanas [http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Linkedin_Anas.jpg] Anas SpA
[http://www.stradeanas.it/FirmaPostaAnas/Youtube_Anas.jpg] Anas SpA “Le strade dell’Informazione”

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl