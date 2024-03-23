(AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – sab 23 marzo 2024 +++ INCIDENTE RISOLTO, VIABILITA’ RIPRISTINATA +++

PUGLIA, ANAS: PER INCIDENTE, CARREGGIATA CHIUSA TEMPORANEAMENTE AL TRAFFICO, SULLA SS 16 “ADRIATICA” A GIOVINAZZO (BARI)

* Nel sinistro, che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito

Bari, 23 marzo 2024

Carreggiata temporaneamente chiusa al traffico in direzione Otranto, a causa di un incidente stradale avvenuto sulla strada statale 16 “Adriatica” al km 781,000, a Giovinazzo (Bari).

Nel sinistro, un incidente autonomo che ha coinvolto un veicolo, si registra un ferito.

Sul posto sono presenti le squadre Anas e le forze dell’ordine per la gestione del traffico in piena sicurezza e per consentire il ripristino della regolare viabilità nel più breve tempo possibile.

