Weekly Media Review – 15/03/2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 marzo 2024 [View this e-mail in your browser ]

[banner]

Table of Contents 15/03/2024

[In the Spotlight ]

[Austria ]

[Belgium ]

[Croatia ]

[Czechia ]

[France ]

[Germany ]

[Greece ]

[Italy ]

[Poland ]

[Portugal ]

[Romania ]

[Slovakia ]

[Spain ]

[European Press ]

[]

In the Spotlight

Politico EU – 14/03/2024

A conversation on what makes a livable city.By CLAUDIA CHIAPPA and OLIVIA MARTIN With GIOVANNA COI Send tips here | Tweet @ …

… summit, co-hosted by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the Wallonia Region, will gather local and regional leaders from …

Reach:

4.0M

[Back to top

]

Régions Magazine – 12/03/2024

Créé en 1994, le Comité européen des régions et des villes s’exprime et agit au nom d’1,2 million d’élus régionaux et locaux de toute l’ …

… avec les équipes du Comité européen des régions et la Commission européenne.https:// cor.europa .eu/fr/summits/2024https:// cor.europa …

Reach:

[Back to top

]

Europa Press – 14/03/2024

Archivo – Vasco Cordeiro, en foto de archivo – COMISIÓN EUROPEA – ArchivoArchivo – Vasco Cordeiro, en foto de archivo – COMISIÓN EUROPEA …

… la organización en nota de prensa.El presidente del Comité Europeo de las Regiones, Vasco Alves Cordeiro, y el ministro presidente de la …

Reach:

7.8M

[Back to top

]

Pénzcentrum.hu – 10/03/2024

Az európaiak mindennapi életének kulcsfontosságú szempontjainak javítása állt a Régiók Európai Bizottsága (CoR) Területi Kohéziós …

Reach:

1.9M

[Back to top

]

Calea Europeana – 9/03/2024

Consiliul Județean Harghita, împreună cu Comitetul European al Regiunilor (CoR), organizează vineri, 8 martie 2024, la Miercurea-Ciuc, un dialog local cu tema protecției biodiversității și conviețuirii cu carnivorele mari în Europa, evenimentul a

Reach:

[Back to top

]

[]

Austria

meinbezirk.at – 14/03/2024

Die Botschafterin Lettlands, Guna Japiņa, absolvierte gestern ihren Antrittsbesuch bei Kärntens Landeshauptmann Peter Kaiser. Die beiden …

… gestern ihren Antrittsbesuch bei Kärntens Landeshauptmann Peter Kaiser . Die beiden hoben die große Bedeutung eines geeinten Europas …

Reach:

3.2M

[Back to top

]

[]

Belgium

La Dernière Heure – 10/03/2024

L’Union européenne n’a cessé de s’agrandir depuis 1957, à l’exception notable du Brexit, pour devenir petit à petit une grande puissance, …

… de l’UE en passant par le Conseil économique et social ou le Comité des régions .Et pour compliquer la donne, il y a aussi une ” …

Reach:

2.4M

[Back to top

]

[]

Croatia

Dubrovnik INsider – 10/03/2024

Piše: Dubrovnik Insider10/03/2024 …

Piše: Dubrovnik Insider 10/03/2024Župan Nikola Dobroslavić u funkciji delegata sudjeluje u radu kongresa Europske pučke stranke u …

Reach:

21.0k

[Back to top

]

[]

Czechia

Vědavýzkum.cz – 11/03/2024

Pavel Šaradín je spoluautorem publikace Challenging Citizens: Democratic Innovations at the Local Level. The Case Study of the Czech …

… nástrojů, nedávno se silně k deliberaci přihlásil třeba v EU Výbor regionů .Je nějaká novinka mezi demokratickými inovační nástroji, …

Reach:

20.8k

[Back to top

]

[]

France

Ministère de L’agriculture, de L’alimentation, de la Pêche – 12/03/2024

Comme chaque année depuis 2022 les « EU Organic Awards » récompensent l’excellence dans le secteur de l’agriculture biologique. Organisés …

… européenne, le Comité économique et social européen, le Comité européen des régions, COPA-COGECA et IFOAM Organics Europe, ces prix s’ …

Reach:

556k

[Back to top

]

Euronews FR – 8/03/2024

Le parti ALE, qui représente les minorités et les nations sans État, a choisi le dirigeant indépendantiste catalan Raül Romeva et la …

… de son parti appelle également à une réforme afin que le Comité européen des régions puisse ” influencer et modifier ” la législation …

Reach:

1.4M

[Back to top

]

[]

Germany

Bayerische Gemeindezeitung – 13/03/2024

Der Deutsche Städtetag hat für die Europawahl 2024 eine Reihe von Forderungen formuliert, um Europas Zukunft in die richtige Richtung zu …

Reach:

[Back to top

]

Frankenpost – 12/03/2024

Die Hofer CSU-Stadträtin ist eine von nur zwei bayerischen Politikern, die den Freistaat Mitte März bei dem EU-Gipfel der Regionen und …

… erfolgreich als EU-Beauftragte Bayerns beim Europäischen Ausschuss der Regionen . Der zweite Vertreter Bayerns beim Gipfel ist der …

Reach:

378k

[Back to top

]

Deutsch Spiegel – 9/03/2024

Das Ziel der Europäischen Freien Allianz für die Europawahl im Juni 2024 ist es, dafür zu sorgen, dass Minderheitenrechte in der …

Partei fordert außerdem eine Reform, damit der Europäische Ausschuss der Regionen die europäische Gesetzgebung „beeinflussen und ändern“ …

Reach:

[Back to top

]

Euronews – 8/03/2024

Die Parteienfamilie, die Minderheiten und staatenlose Nationen vertritt, hat den katalanischen Unabhängigkeitsbefürworter Raül Romeva und …

Reach:

1.2M

[Back to top

]

Niedersächsisches Landesjustizportal – 8/03/2024

Zum Niedersachsen-PortalMinisterienMinisterpräsident Staatskanzlei Ministerium für Inneres und Sport Finanzministerium Ministerium für …

… ÜbersichtEuropapolitik für NiedersachsenÜbersicht Ausschuss der Regionen (AdR) Europapolitik der Landesregierung EU-Finanzrahmen …

Reach:

12.2k

[Back to top

]

Magdeburger News – 8/03/2024

… veröffentlicht am Freitag, 8. März 2024Magdeburg. Anlässlich der bevorstehenden Europawahl 2024 lud die Staatskanzlei und Ministerium für …

Europäischen Parlaments in Deutschland berichtete auch der Ausschuss der Regionen im Rahmen der Veranstaltung über einschlägige Angebote …

Reach:

30.1k

[Back to top

]

HalleSpektrum-News – 8/03/2024

Das Ministerium für Kultur lud am gestrigen Donnerstagnachmittag zu einer Informations- und Netzwerkveranstaltung im Hinblick auf die …

Europäischen Parlaments in Deutschland, sondern auch des Ausschusses der Regionen . Diese präsentierten einschlägige Angebote und gezielte …

Reach:

17.7k

[Back to top

]

FAZ.NET – 14/03/2024

Ein Ethikgremium soll Mindeststandards für die EU-Institutionen entwerfen und Verdachtsfälle überprüfen. Damit zog das Parlament eine …

Rechnungshof, den Wirtschafts- und Sozialausschuss, den Ausschuss der Regionen und, als Beobachter, den Europäischen Gerichtshof.Das …

Reach:

13.8M

[Back to top

]

[]

Greece

AGROTIKA NEA .gr – 9/03/2024

Τα EU Organic Awards αναγνωρίζουν διαφορετικούς παραγωγούς στην αλυσίδα βιολογικής αξίας που έχουν δημιουργήσει καινοτόμα, βιώσιμα έργα που …

… αυτή την φορά!Η κ. Kirstine Bille, μέλος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής των Περιφερειών, δήλωσε: Η λύση στην τρέχουσα γεωργική κρίση δεν …

Reach:

[Back to top

]

[]

Italy

Eunews – 13/03/2024

L’organismo avrebbe dovuto unire le nove istituzioni europee, con il compito di sviluppare alti standard etici comuni. Ma gli Stati membri …

… rimarrebbero la Commissione europea, l’Eurocamera, il Comitato delle Regioni, il Comitato per gli Affari Economici e Sociali, la Banca …

Reach:

104k

[Back to top

]

Il Gazzettino – 11/03/2024

Roma, 11 mar. (Adnkronos) – Bravo Lungo! Il consenso che gli abruzzesi gli hanno confermato, è il giusto premio al lavoro del presidente …

… del gruppo dell’Ecr nel Comitato europeo delle Regioni, è stata e sarà davvero preziosa .Roma, 11 mar. (Adnkronos) – Bravo Lungo! Il …

Reach:

7.5M

[Back to top

]

[]

Poland

Pap-Mediaroom – 13/03/2024

… – Kancelaria Prezesa Rady Ministrów informuje:13 marca 2024 r. Przewodnicząca Komitetu ds. Pożytku Publicznego Agnieszka Buczyńska …

Sektora. Uczestnik program Young Elected Politicians Europejskiego Komitetu Regionów . Finalista nagród Innovation in Politics Award oraz …

Reach:

42.7k

[Back to top

]

Twoje Miasto – 13/03/2024

Do końca marca mieszkańcy Metropolii Śląskiej mogą zgłosić swoją propozycję na wydarzenie bądź projekt kulturowy, który odbędzie się w 2029 …

…, Parlamentu Europejskiego, Komisji Europejskiej i Komitetu Regionów oraz ministerstwa ds. kultury wybranego państwa co roku …

Reach:

27.6k

[Back to top

]

Gospodarka – 12/03/2024

… 12 kwietnia 2024 roku odbędzie się konferencja pt. „Uwolnić potencjał energii geotermalnej w Unii Europejskiej”. Jej uczestnicy zgromadzą …

… politycznego Kadri Simson, Europejskiej Komisarz ds. Energii – József Ribányi, autor sprawozdania Komitetu Regionów „Lokalizacja produkcji …

Reach:

13.1k

[Back to top

]

[]

Portugal

Açoriano Oriental – 13/03/2024

O vice-presidente do executivo açoriano (PSD/CDS-PP/PPM) alertou hoje que uma eventual rejeição do Programa do XIV Governo Regional será “ …

… da Região em Bruxelas, a reforçar a ação dos Açores no Comité das Regiões e a manter participação ativa no âmbito do Conselho da …

Reach:

57.1k

[Back to top

]

Noticias Ao Minuto – 13/03/2024

O vice-presidente do executivo açoriano (PSD/CDS-PP/PPM) alertou hoje que uma eventual rejeição do Programa do XIV Governo Regional será ” …

… da Região em Bruxelas, a reforçar a ação dos Açores no Comité das Regiões e a manter participação ativa no âmbito do Conselho da …

Reach:

2.4M

[Back to top

]

Jornal Acores – 13/03/2024

O Vice-Presidente do Governo Regional dos Açores, Artur Lima, realçou hoje, no debate parlamentar em torno do Programa do Governo, que o …

…, para além de prometer “reforçar a ação dos Açores no Comité das Regiões ” e manter “participação ativa” no âmbito do Conselho da …

Reach:

6.2k

[Back to top

]

SAPO – 12/03/2024

O Município de Vila Nova de Famalicão vai marcar presença na 10.ª Cimeira Europeia das Cidades e Regiões que decorrerá nos próximos dias 18 …

… ser criados a nível local.A iniciativa, organizada pelo Comité das Regiões Europeu, em conjunto com a Região da Valónia e a …

Reach:

7.2M

[Back to top

]

[]

Romania

Monitorul De Cluj – 14/03/2024

Parlamentul European impune limite inteligenței artificiale, după ce a votat legea care garantează siguranța și respectarea drepturilor …

… omului și ale umanității”, a spus primarul.CITEȘTE ȘI: Primarul Emil Boc, desemnat raportor al Comitetul European al Regiunilor pe tema …

Reach:

317k

[Back to top

]

ZiareLive.ro – 9/03/2024

O conferinta despre protectia biodiversitatii si convietuirea cu carnivorele mari in Europa a fost organizata, azi, la sediul Consiliului …

… inclusa in seria de evenimente pe aceasta tema ale Comitetului European al Regiunilor, organism unde presedintele CJ, Borboly Csaba, …

Reach:

29.4k

[Back to top

]

News Now – 8/03/2024

Csaba Borboly, președintele Consiliul Județean Harghita și raportor al Comitetului European al Regiunilor (CoR) pentru proiectul de aviz …

… Csaba Borboly, președintele Consiliul Județean Harghita și raportor al Comitetului European al Regiunilor (CoR) pentru proiectul de …

Reach:

4.5k

[Back to top

]

[]

Slovakia

Netky.sk – 11/03/2024

NETKY.SK • 11 Marec 2024, 10:45 • 2 min …

… 2: Najlepší ekologický región – Ocenenie zastrešuje Európsky výbor regiónov . Kategória 3: Najlepšie ekologické mesto – Ocenenie …

Reach:

37.2k

[Back to top

]

[]

Spain

Agora Habla – 14/03/2024

El grupo de trabajo del proyecto Urbact de la UE permite exponer las potencialidades de Villena para el intercambio de mercancías en el eje …

… dentro de la Agenda 2030, todo ello con el apoyo del Comité de Regiones de la Unión Europea.Villena forma parte de este grupo de …

Reach:

[Back to top

]

Europa Press – 12/03/2024

Archivo – Los restos del antiguo pueblo de Peñarubia han quedado al descubierto por la ausencia de agua en el embalse de Guadalteba a causa …

… ha sumado a la petición del Consejo Económico y Social, el Comité de las Regiones y el Grupo del Agua del Parlamento Europeo a la Comisión …

Reach:

7.8M

[Back to top

]

Alacantí TV – 11/03/2024

El alcalde de Alicante, Luis Barcala, ha presidido este lunes en Madrid la reunión constitutiva de la Comisión de Relaciones …

… asumirán los organismos europeos, principalmente el Comité Europeo de las Regiones y el Consejo de Poderes Locales y Regionales, tras …

Reach:

1.4k

[Back to top

]

Eldiario.es – 11/03/2024

El consejero destaca que los organismos europeos, nacionales y regionales están “trabajando en estos días de forma intensa” para “intentar …

… para los agricultores”.Page intervendrá en el Comité de las Regiones sobre la PACEl propio presidente de Castilla-La Mancha …

Reach:

12.9M

[Back to top

]

Europa Press – 11/03/2024

El consejero de Agricultura, Ganadería y Desarrollo Rural, Julián Martínez Lizán. – JCCMEl consejero de Agricultura, Ganadería y …

… actuaciones que se continuarán haciendo en el próximo Comité de las Regiones “de forma directa como comunidad autónoma” y “atendiendo …

Reach:

7.8M

[Back to top

]

Junta de Castilla la Mancha – 10/03/2024

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha ha avanzado también que acudirá en unos días a la Feria Alimentaria en Barcelona, el salón líder de …

Castilla-La Mancha tomará la palabra en el Comité Europeo de las Regiones para defender los intereses del sector agroalimentario regional …

Reach:

1.3M

[Back to top

]

ABC.es – 10/03/2024

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha ha avanzado también que acudirá en unos días a la Feria Alimentaria en Barcelona y que la próxima …

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, ha avanzado este domingo que el próximo 18 de abril, tras reunirse en Bruselas …

Reach:

21.5M

[Back to top

]

Euronews (ES) – 8/03/2024

El partido, que representa a minorías y naciones sin Estado, ha escogido al líder independentista catalán Raül Romeva y a la política de la …

… de su partido pide también una reforma para que el Comité Europeo de las Regiones pueda “influir y enmendar” la legislación europea. …

Reach:

1.7M

[Back to top

]

El Nacional.cat – 8/03/2024

Raül Romeva defensa que l’amnistia és “fonamental” i “forma part de l’exercici cap a l’autodeterminació” …

… al Parlament Europeu. ” No és ni poc pràctic ni car . El Comitè de les Regions ja té un sistema que permet parlar català, gallec i …

Reach:

5.5M

[Back to top

]

Valencia Plaza – 14/03/2024

VALÈNCIA (EFE). La vicepresidenta segunda y consellera de Servicios Sociales, Igualdad y Vivienda, Susana Camarero, presenta en Europa el …

Acción Social Local ELISAN creada bajo el patrocinio del Comité de las Regiones, tiene como finalidad mejorar las iniciativas sociales de …

Reach:

2.1M

[Back to top

]

[]

European Press

Agence Europe – 13/03/2024

By Tuesday evening, seven EU institutions and bodies (European Commission, European Parliament, Court of Justice of the EU, European Central Bank, European Court of Auditors, European Committee of the Regions…

Reach:

11.2k

[Back to top

]

Agence Europe – 13/03/2024

Mardi soir, sept institutions et organes de l’UE (Commission européenne, Parlement européen, Cour de justice de l’UE, Banque centrale européenne, Cour des comptes européenne, Comité européen des régions…

Reach:

11.2k

[Back to top

]

Politico EU – 13/03/2024

Presented by PepsiCoBy JAKOB HANKE VELA with ZOYA SHEFTALOVICHPRESENTED BYSend tips here | Tweet @HankeVela | Listen to Playbook and …

… s in: The Commission and the Parliament — along with the Committee of the Regions, the Economic and Social Affairs Committee, the European …

Reach:

4.0M

[Back to top

]

Brussels Morning – 8/03/2024

The European Free Alliance aims for minority rights and self-determination in the EU, as outlined in their recent manifesto.

… party’s manifesto also urges for reform so that the European Committee of the Regions can “influence and amend” European legislation.At …

Reach:

16.1k

[Back to top

]

Euronews – 8/03/2024

These include protecting the rights of minorities and the right of a state to self-determination.

… party’s manifesto also calls for reform so that the European Committee of the Regions can “influence and amend” European legislation.At …

Reach:

17.4M

[Back to top

]

European Committee of the Regions

The European Committee of the Regions is the EU’s assembly of regional and local

representatives from all 27 Member States. Created in 1994 following the

signing of the Maastricht Treaty, its mission is to involve regional

and local authorities in the EU’s decision-making process and to inform them

about EU policies. The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission

consult the Committee in policy areas affecting regions and cities. To sit on the European

Committee of the Regions, all of its 329 members and 329 alternates must either hold an

electoral mandate

or be politically accountable to an elected assembly in their home regions and cities.

Click here for more details on your national delegation.

[Manage your Subscription Preferences ] |