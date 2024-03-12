EP TODAY, Tuesday, 12 March

(AGENPARL) – mar 12 marzo 2024 None [1] Press service ** European Parliament **

Debate on the landmark EU Artificial Intelligence Act

*From around 14.15, MEPs will discuss with Commissioner Breton the Artificial Intelligence Act, which aims to ensure that AI is trustworthy, safe and respects EU fundamental rights, while supporting innovation. Plenary is expected to endorse the deal with EU member states on Wednesday.

Enhanced protection for EU journalists and press freedom

*Around 13.30, once the voting session is over, plenary will review legislation to protect EU journalists and media from political and economic interference, in a debate with Commission Vice-President Jourová. MEPs will vote on the EU Media Freedom Act on Wednesday.

New EU rules to decarbonise the buildings sector

*Following Monday’s plenary debate, MEPs are set to approve a new law to reduce the energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions from the buildings sector. The rapporteur will give a press conference [12] after the vote in plenary.

Debate with President von der Leyen and the Belgian Presidency on the next EU summit

*From 9.00, MEPs will outline in a debate with Commission President von der Leyen and Foreign Minister Lahbib for the Belgian Council Presidency their priorities for the next European Council (21 -22 March).

Celebrating International Women’s Day

*Ivana Andrés and Alba Redondo from the Spanish women’s national football team, which won the 2023 World Cup, will address MEPs at 12.00, followed by a round of speakers from political groups.

Industrial emissions: vote on deal to reduce air, water and soil pollution

*At 12.30, Parliament will vote on the agreement with EU countries setting mandatory reduction targets for air, water and soil pollution from industrial installations and large livestock farms.

EP Elections seminar*

The EP Press Service is holding a seminar for journalists on “Safeguarding Democracy: the role of the media in the 2024 European elections”. Journalists will be able to discuss topics such as protecting the democratic space, disinformation and cybersecurity as well as the European elections process, with key MEPs and the EP spokesperson. More information here [24] .

In brief*

Ending misleading environmental claims. *MEPs will vote on their position on a proposal to verify and pre-approve green marketing claims to protect consumers from misleading ads. A press conference with the rapporteurs will take place after the vote.

Protecting consumers against damage by defective products. *MEPs will vote on their position on draft measures to ensure consumers are compensated for damages caused by defective products.

Sanctions against Russia and Belarus*. In the evening, MEPs will debate with the Commission the need to impose sanctions on the import of Russian and Belarusian food and agricultural products to the EU and to ensure stability of EU agricultural production

Votes*

Between 12.30 and 13.30, MEPs will also vote, among other things, on:

cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements; Parliament’s 2025 calendar of part-sessions; criminal offences and penalties for violating European Union restrictive measures; the International Labour Organization Convention on Violence and Harassment; maximum weights and dimensions of certain road vehicles; railway infrastructure capacity in the single European railway area; reporting requirements for certain financial services and investment support; digital labelling of EU fertilising products; and the updated regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency. Live coverage of the plenary session can be found on Parliament’s webstreaming [25] and on EbS+ [26] .

