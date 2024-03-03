HMCTS Update – Week commencing Monday 4 March 2024

(AGENPARL) – dom 03 marzo 2024 Reform updates from crime and CFT, new Blackpool court given the go-ahead and learn about Intensive Supervision Court pilots

General

*Reform plans across civil, family and tribunals*

To complete the series of updates about the Reform Programme, our Programme Director for Civil, Family and Tribunals (CFT) highlights what it means across the CFT jurisdictions, as well as describing some changes to central functions.

In her blog, Rachel Hunt describes how reform across CFT will move forward, to get the technology right and provide a more reliable and consistent service for public and professional users.

*Read Rachel’s blog* [ https://insidehmcts.blog.gov.uk/2024/02/29/getting-it-right-for-civil-family-and-tribunals-reform/?utm_medium=email&utm_source= ]

New Blackpool court given go-ahead

Blackpool Planning Committee has granted full planning permission for the new £40m Blackpool Court to be built at Devonshire Road in the town. The new state-of-the-art court will deal with civil, family, tribunals and magistrates’ work.

Courts minister Mike Freer said the approval is “an exciting step forward for Blackpool”, with plans for the next phase of the project now able to get underway.

Crime

Completing Reform – Common Platform

A new blog from our Crime Programme Director describes what the revised plans for delivering the Reform Programme, which we shared last week, mean for the crime programme.

As part of the revised the scope, Daniel Flury details our plans to retain the Digital Case System in the Crown Court, while continuing to make improvements to Common Platform.

*Read Daniel’s blog* [ https://insidehmcts.blog.gov.uk/2024/02/26/completing-reform-common-platform/?utm_medium=email&utm_source= ]

Inside the Criminal Courts

In the latest video in our series looking inside criminal courts you can hear from Marie, a Court Co-ordinator. She provides a link between the agencies working on a pilot scheme which aims to reduce reoffending.

The Intensive Supervision Court pilot, launched last year in Liverpool, Teesside and Birmingham courts, targets the root causes of offending behaviour through community-based sentences.

*Watch our latest video* [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?utm_medium=email&utm_source=&v=gILWHA1B94c ]

Join a PET and BCM support seminar

We’re running more sessions to support defence professionals in using the digitised Preparing for Effective Trial (PET) and Better Case Management (BCM) forms in Common Platform.

We’ll share guidance and best practice on how to use the PET and BCM forms effectively. We’ll also tell you about planned changes and improvements.

Sessions take place outside normal court hours, beginning at 5.30pm, and last 45 minutes with a range of dates available.

Book your place now:

Family

Probate professionals webinar

There’s still time to register for our webinar for probate professionals on Tuesday 5 March. Adam Lennon, Deputy Director and Service Owner and Jeanine North, Delivery Director will provide an update on the service’s performance and we will share guidance on the most recent service changes.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions. More information and registration details are available on our events page.

