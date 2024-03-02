Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

(AGENPARL) – sab 02 marzo 2024 Paying tribute to Mr Mulroney, Barrick Chairman John Thornton described him as one of the greatest statesmen of his generation.

The Board of Barrick is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

