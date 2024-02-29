Close Menu
Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression Against South Sudanese Nationals Abroad

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson
The Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on multiple South Sudanese nationals directly responsible for the kidnappings of South Sudanese activists abroad and for their involvement in transnational repression.”  “Today’s actions are being taken under the “Khashoggi Ban,” a visa restriction policy pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
These visa restrictions address the ongoing threat the South Sudan Transitional Government poses to South Sudanese activists and dissidents, no matter where they are located.  The United States remains concerned about the multiple credible reports of South Sudanese nationals who have been threatened, killed, or kidnapped in neighboring countries, as well as persons who have been forcibly returned to South Sudan to face politically motivated reprisals.
We call on the Government of South Sudan to create an environment conducive to free and fair elections in December, including by ending its targeting and harassment of overseas citizens and by expanding civic space within its borders. We support the people of South Sudan at home and abroad, including those brave individuals working to promote transparency, fight corruption, and advocate for democracy and human rights at such a critical juncture in their country’s history.
©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl