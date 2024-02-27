(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Readout

February 26, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Washington. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Sikorski discussed deepening U.S.-Polish bilateral relations across a wide range of mutual interests, including defense cooperation, our shared democratic values, and energy security and civil-nuclear energy cooperation. The United States and Poland stand united as NATO Allies in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

