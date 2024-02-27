Close Menu
martedì 27 Febbraio 2024
Agenparl English

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski
Readout
February 26, 2024
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Washington.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Sikorski discussed deepening U.S.-Polish bilateral relations across a wide range of mutual interests, including defense cooperation, our shared democratic values, and energy security and civil-nuclear energy cooperation.  The United States and Poland stand united as NATO Allies in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing aggression.
Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Office of the Spokesperson Poland The Secretary of State
