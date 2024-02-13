(AGENPARL) – mar 13 febbraio 2024 Se non leggi correttamente questo messaggio, clicca qui

Press release

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR THE 64th EDITION OF THE GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW FROM 19th TO 24th SEPTEMBER 2024

EVEN MORE SEA, MORE SPACE AND MORE SERVICES WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE WATERFRONT, MORE THAN 100 NEW BERTHS, 5,000 MORE SQUARE METRES ON LAND AND DOUBLE THE PARKING

CECCHI: ‘THE GENOA INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW IS A UNIQUE VENUE ON THE WORLD STAGE’.

Applications for the 64th Genoa International Boat Show, organised by the Italian Marine Industry Association – Confindustria Nautica and scheduled to take place from 19th to 24th September, are officially open.

The 2024 edition of the Genoa International Boat Show will see even more of the sea and even more spaces and services available. While in 2023 the Genoa Boat Show was already equipped with new exhibition quays and an initial increase in berths as part of the new Levante Waterfront redevelopment project, the 64th edition will see the definitive completion of the quays and onshore spaces with an additional 5,000 square metres on land and over 100 new berths.

A world-class showcase ready to welcome new exhibitors from all over the world, joining the already 1,043 brands and over 1,000 boats presented during the last edition.

The completion of the project’s construction work will also offer exhibitors and visitors an extended array of services thanks to the opening of a brand-new car park underneath the indoor sports arena and connected directly to the Boat Show.

The Genoa Boat Show, which year after year has continued to grow a catalyst for innovation and excellence throughout the industry and as a reference point for international players, will once again be implementing its successful “multi-specialised” format with renewed services developed for the five market segments it represents: Yachts and Superyachts, Sailing World, Boating Discovery, Tech Trade, and Living The Sea.

Saverio Cecchi, President of Confindustria Nautica and I Saloni Nautici: “TheGenoa International Boat Show represents a key asset for the country, a global showcase for an industry that has demonstrated its tremendous ability to renew itself, to invest in innovation, and to create a multi-specialised platform that can attract the world’s leading players. This is a Boat Show that has become an authority, a reference point for the sector as a whole, an expression of all the values that define the Made in Italy brand and its world leading industry. The records broken and forged over the years continue to strengthen the authoritative role of the Genoa International Boat Show, which, on the global stage of trade events, has remained ahead of the curve by investing in innovation, sustainability, and tailored services”.

Genoa, 13th February 2024

