Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller – 07-20-2023

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 Department Press Briefing Index

Thursday, July 18, 2023

1:23 p.m. EDT

Briefer: Spokesperson Matthew Miller

~ NORTH KOREA ~

~ ISRAEL ~

~ LEBANON / SYRIA ~

~ IRAQ / SWEDEN ~

~IRAQ ~

~ SWEDEN / IRAQ ~

~ AFGHANISTAN ~

~ HAITI ~

~ JAMAICA ~

~ IRAN ~

~ RUSSIA / UKRAINE ~

~ INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ~

~ TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS (TIP) / INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ~

~ NORTH KOREA ~

~ AFGHANISTAN ~

~ PAKISTAN~

~ CHINA ~

~ CAMBODIA ~

MR MILLER: I was about to say that something feels missing in the room.

QUESTION: I’m here. I’m in the room.

MR MILLER: (Laughter.) Something feels different. Nothing to start, so if you’re ready –

QUESTION: Oh, you don’t have anything? Okay. Let’s just start with North Korea and the

situation with Private King. And what more do you know, if anything?

MR MILLER: I will say that the case continues to be an extremely high priority for the

department. Our diplomatic efforts are ongoing. The White House, the State Department, the

Pentagon, of course, are all continuing to work together on this matter to ascertain information

about the well-being and whereabouts of Private King. We have relayed messages to the DPRK

that Private King crossed on his own and we want him returned safely. We have also asked for

more info on his well-being.

I will say that we retain a number of channels through which we can send messages to the

DPRK. As I said yesterday, those discussions are quite sensitive; such discussions are quite

sensitive, so I’m not going to go into further details at this time. But we remain engaged in this

matter and it is a priority for us to seek his safe return.

QUESTION: Does it remain the case that there has been no response from the North Koreans

to your multiple avenues of outreach?

MR MILLER: I am not going to get into any potential response from the North Koreans. As I

said, such discussions can be quite sensitive. But we have –

QUESTION: I’m not asking what –

MR MILLER: I understand. I –

QUESTION: — the response is. I’m just wondering if they – have they even acknowledged that

they’ve got him?

7/20/2023

MR MILLER: I understand. All I’m prepared to say today is that we have made clear to them,

we have relayed messages to them, that we are seeking information about his welfare, and

want him returned safely.

QUESTION: Well, do you have -MR MILLER: I don’t want to get into whether they’ve responded or not.

QUESTION: Do you have any indication that they’ve actually received – have they

acknowledged getting the request for information?

MR MILLER: I will say we are confident that we have the ability to send them messages, and I

don’t want to get into – to send them -QUESTION: Well, all right. I’m confident about your ability to send a message – a message to

people, too.

MR MILLER: To send them messages that they -QUESTION: But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they -MR MILLER: — that they receive. To send them messages that they receive, which – but I don’t

want to get into whether –

QUESTION: So you won’t say whether you know that they have gotten them?

MR MILLER: I’m just going to say we have confidence in our ability to send messages that they

receive.

QUESTION: All right.

MR MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: A follow-up on that. So prior to this case, I wonder if you could talk us through

what is the status of relations with – or communications with the North Korean regime. I think

when the – this administration came in, there was initially like an outreach, and you were

saying for a while that you hadn’t heard a response. So is there a regular, in any form, back and

forth between the U.S. and Pyongyang?

MR MILLER: There is no regular contact. I will say communications between our two countries

are limited. We have made clear on a number of occasions that we have wanted to have

discussions with them about their nuclear program and their violation of UN Security Council

resolutions. We have made outreach to them on a number of occasions, but the responses

have been limited.

7/20/2023

QUESTION: Is there a specific military-to-military line for avoidance of – for deconfliction and

that kind of thing?

MR MILLER: I will leave it to the Pentagon to speak to that.

QUESTION: Secretary of the Army said she was worried about how he may be treated, if

confirmed. What is your position on that? Is that something you are worried about, how he

will be treated inside North Korea?

MR MILLER: Certainly I think we would always have concern, given the treatment by North

Koreans of past detained individuals, we would have that concern. And that’s why – one of the

reasons why we are reaching out to ask for more information about his well-being.

QUESTION: Just a follow-up on – you said that the U.S. has relayed messages that Private King

crossed on his own. Do you say that to mean that he didn’t do so with the support or the

encouragement of the U.S. Government?

MR MILLER: Correct.

QUESTION: Okay. And then is there any reason to believe at this time that he had any contact

with the North Koreans before crossing over?

MR MILLER: Not that I’m aware of, no.

Anything else on this before we move on? Okay, Said, let’s go to you first.

QUESTION: Thank you, Matt. Sorry for being late. I don’t know if you said anything at the top

about the visa waivers, but I wanted to ask about that.

MR MILLER: I did not.

QUESTION: Okay. Well, first of all, I asked you yesterday whether there is going to be any kind

of guidelines to really determine where Israel complies or not, does not comply with its pledge.

Do you have any guidelines – special guidelines? Or are they – they’re the same for all

countries that have had visa waivers?

MR MILLER: Well, so they’re – the general principles are the same for all countries with respect

to compliance with the Visa Waiver Program. Of course, there are always technical

considerations that I won’t get into from here that we will be monitoring. There are policy

considerations and technical considerations that we will be monitoring to ensure that they are

compliant before making any decision about actual entry into the program.

QUESTION: Mm-hmm. Well, it seems that despite the U.S. pledge, it seems that the treatment

of – equal treatment for Gazan Americans is just not there.

7/20/2023

MR MILLER: So I will say that Israeli authorities have assured us that all U.S. citizens, even

those on the population Palestinian registry, will be eligible for visa-free travel. Israel’s

regulations and public-facing guidance should reflect this understanding. We do expect that

the Israeli Government will further modify its regulations and public-facing guidance in the

coming days to fully reflect these understandings. We seek equal treatment regardless of

national origin, religion, or ethnicity for all U.S. citizens, including those who are in Gaza.

QUESTION: And including getting in and out of the Erez Crossing?

MR MILLER: I will say that we of course recognize that the security situation is different in Gaza

than in the West Bank, which of course would necessitate different procedures for people who

are in Gaza. Nevertheless, it’s our expectations that Americans who are in Gaza are included in

this program.

QUESTION: I have a question on Lebanon, but that will wait.

MR MILLER: Okay. Anything else on this? Well, just do your Lebanon question, then. We’ll –

go ahead.

QUESTION: I’m sorry?

MR MILLER: You can do your Lebanon question now, if you want.

QUESTION: Oh, okay. Great. Well, the Lebanese –

MR MILLER: I don’t mean to put you – I didn’t mean to put you on the spot. (Laughter.)

QUESTION: It’s okay. The Lebanese Government – the Lebanese lodged a complaint yesterday

with the European Union because the European Union seems to be saying that Syrian refugees

should remain there. And I was wondering whether this was also the position of the United

States Government. Where do you stand on the Syrian refugees in Lebanon? Because there

has been a lot of calls to get them out, send them home, whatever.

MR MILLER: First of all, we continue to thank the Lebanese people for their generosity in

hosting so many refugees. We acknowledge the strain that such a sustained response has

placed on Lebanese society and Lebanese infrastructure. We are concerned by the harmful

anti-refugee rhetoric and scapegoating of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. We continue to reiterate

that all refugees and displaced persons should be treated humanely, and anyone detained

should be afforded all applicable legal protections.

As we have said before with respect to the return of refugees to Syria, any refugee returns

should be voluntary, safe, dignified, and coordinated with the UNHCR. We don’t impose – we

don’t oppose individual voluntary returns, but as we’ve said, the conditions in Syria today do

not allow for organized large-scale returns.

QUESTION: Thank you.

7/20/2023

QUESTION: Arab League follow-up?

QUESTION: On Iraq?

MR MILLER: You have a follow-up? Yeah, we’ll do a follow-up and then -QUESTION: Did you discuss the refugee situation – did the Secretary discuss the refugee

situation with the Arab League secretary-general yesterday?

MR MILLER: I don’t have a specific readout, but that is typically one of the conversations we

discuss with partners in the region.

QUESTION: Okay, on Iraq but I don’t want to take -MR MILLER: Now you’re jumping in line, but go – go – let me come to you next, because -QUESTION: Okay.

QUESTION: I’ll ask on Iraq. Okay. And I saw your statement on the protesters in Iraq and

condemning the attacking on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad. Do you have any reaction to

the Iraqi prime minister’s decision to expel the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad?

MR MILLER: I would say that we would urge restraint and open dialogue between our partners,

Sweden and Iraq, on this issue.

QUESTION: And then what’s your comment to the Muqtada al-Sadr’s comments today? He

said that – he said that: I will talk to the American, the U.S. is the country of terrorism and

homosexuality country, and they are not allowed to condemning us. Do you have any

comments on this?

MR MILLER: Who made that comment?

QUESTION: Muqtada al-Sadr. He is the Shiite cleric in -MR MILLER: Yeah, yeah, of course. I don’t think I would have any comment on that other than

– what was in – what was he specifically reacting to with that comment?

QUESTION: To your statement that you’re condemning Iraq on the protesters. They -MR MILLER: On the protests? Well, I don’t have any specific reaction to him, obviously, than to

say that we strongly condemn the attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, and there is no

place for violence and violations of law.

QUESTION: And you know that there Muqtada al-Sadr has a lot of supporters in Iraq when he –

he’s taking to the streets and a lot of people doing this protest. Even the – yesterday’s protest

was the Muqtada al-Sadr’s supporters. Do you have any concern that maybe this will lead to

the protest against the United States in Iraq?

7/20/2023

MR MILLER: I would say first of all that just with respect to physical infrastructure, our embassy

is located in a different area than the Swedish embassy. In terms of any potential threats to our

embassy, we’ve seen no reason to change the posture at our embassy now, but of course we

always monitor the situation on the ground. But I would just reiterate that any protests should

be peaceful protests. We fully support the right of anyone, anywhere in the world, to protest

peacefully on any issue that they may – on which they might want to raise their voice. What we

oppose, anywhere in the world, are protests that turn to violence, and unfortunately that’s

what we saw last night.

QUESTION: And one last question. The Iraqi president summoned the U.S. ambassador over

your remarks about Louis Sako, Cardinal Louis Sako. Are you still on the same page about Louis

Sako?

MR MILLER: Yes, absolutely. And I would reiterate that we remain concerned with the

harassment of Cardinal Sako. His position as a respected leader of the church is under attack

from a militia leader who remains under sanctions, and we will reiterate that concern directly

to the Iraqi Government.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: (Inaudible.)

MR MILLER: Did you want to do one on Iraq? I just – I promised you’d come next.

QUESTION: Just to follow up on that, did you convey your message of condemnation directly to

the Iraqi PM? We saw the statement, but did the ambassador reach out to the Iraqi

Government?

MR MILLER: I’m not aware whether he had any specific conversations about this, but certainly

we generally make such concerns known both publicly and in private diplomatic conversations.

QUESTION: And do you have any comment on the desecration of Qu’ran in front of Iraq

embassy in Sweden, given their repeated actions in Sweden? What is the U.S. position on

freedom of speech and expression in relation to actions that may be considered offensive to

religious beliefs and values?

MR MILLER: Yeah, I’ve spoken to this before and I will say, as I’ve said before, that it is

abhorrent for anyone to burn or deface a religious book held in honor by so many people

around the world. We appreciate the significance of the holy Qu’ran and other texts.

At the same time, we support the right to peaceful freedom and – peaceful assembly and

freedom of expression. We support the right of – to freedom of religion or belief for everyone.

So we condemn such acts as the burning of a Qu’ran. We think they are abhorrent. But at the

same time, we recognize the right for people to freely exercise their right to expression.

Yeah.

7/20/2023

QUESTION: My name is Nazira. I’m from Afghanistan. So this is the first time that I would like

to ask my question. Any update about U.S. relationship with the Taliban, number yak?

And the second question: There is so many Afghans who left Afghanistan and they are still in

Abu Dhabi’s camp. Their situation is very tough. The weather is so hot and they keep

complaining in contact with me or with some other Afghans. Any possibility to expedite their

case through maybe State Department?

MR MILLER: I will say on the second question it is an issue on which we continue to remain

focused and work. On the first question with respect to the relationship with the Taliban, on a

number of different fronts, on – first on the counterterrorism front, we are holding the Taliban

to their commitments under the Doha Agreement, including their commitment to Afghanistan

not being used as a safe haven to plot terrorist attacks against the United States of America and

our allies. We continue to condemn the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls in the country.

I spoke to that just yesterday. And we continue to express that there are a number of changes

that the Taliban need to make, if they ever wish to achieve the legitimacy that they claim they

seek.

QUESTION: Thank you.

QUESTION: I’m going to change regions, if I may.

MR MILLER: You can do whatever you want. I called on you.

QUESTION: Other Afghanistan? I’d like to speak to Haiti.

MR MILLER: It’s a bit of a potpourri today anyway, so you can -QUESTION: Potpourri. (Laughter.) Jumping one country to another. Haiti, please. The UN

food agency said on Monday that it’s lacking funds for its program for Haiti. In fact, its program

now is 16 percent funded – only 16 percent funded for the other half of the year – which means

basically they’re going to have to cut their funding for several – tens of thousands of people in

food aid in Haiti. So the Haitians are not getting food; they’re getting aid cuts. They’re not

getting security. There was a meeting at the Security Council, which didn’t agree on sending an

international force of some sorts. So, what are you prepared to do more now on Haiti to set up

this force, which the Secretary said was urgently needed? And that’s my question.

MR MILLER: I will say that we continue to work with partner nations to identify a lead nation

for a police-driven, multinational force. It is urgently needed, as the Secretary said. I don’t

have any updates on that today, but I do hope to have them in the near future.

QUESTION: Can we stay in the region?

MR MILLER: Where’d that come – oh, yeah. All the way in the back. It’s the voice of God in

the back. (Laughter.) Not to elevate your status, sorry. It’s already elevated.

7/20/2023

QUESTION: Just staying in the region on -QUESTION: (Off-mike.) (Laughter.)

QUESTION: Just staying in the region, on Jamaica. There are reports that the U.S. is not going

to renew the visa for the consul general in Miami. And I wonder if – A, if that’s true, and B, if

that’s related to the fact that the Jamaicans won’t accredit the same-sex partner of an

American diplomat.

MR MILLER: So I would say two things. Number one, that one of our top priorities is to ensure

that privileges and immunities are granted to spouses of personnel assigned to U.S. embassies

and consular posts, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identify. The department’s policy

regarding the accreditation length of diplomats from missions to the United States however is

applied universally, absent a reciprocal accreditation policy. And diplomats accredited to those

missions are expected to end their tour after five years and depart the United States.

QUESTION: Right. But you could give a waiver, and you’re not giving a waiver in this case?

MR MILLER: I don’t have – we have not at this point. But I don’t have any further update.

QUESTION: Just a follow up on -MR MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: Is there an actual case of a diplomat whose same-sex spouse is being denied those

privileges in Jamaica, or is that not accurate?

MR MILLER: It’s a policy concern at this point. It’s a policy concern.

QUESTION: It’s an overall policy concern, not a specific concern.

MR MILLER: Correct.

QUESTION: Okay.

QUESTION: Second question.

QUESTION: That – wait. That it could happen or that it has happened?

MR MILLER: That it is a policy concern that same-sex spouses would not be granted the same

rights and privileges.

QUESTION: Yeah, but has it actually happened?

MR MILLER: I’m not aware of it happening with respect to a specific individual, but —

7/20/2023

QUESTION: I mean, it’s a concern of mine that I might get hit by a bus when I walk out onto the

street, but -MR MILLER: It is a concern over a specific policy as it – that could be applied.

QUESTION: Yeah. But it hasn’t been yet?

MR MILLER: Not that I’m aware of.

QUESTION: Okay.

QUESTION: Different question.

MR MILLER: Go ahead.

QUESTION: On human -MR MILLER: No, no, I’ll come to you soon.

QUESTION: Oh, sorry.

QUESTION: Thanks, Matt. Late in September this year is World Maritime Day and the United

Nations is holding events. Iran had offered to hold a parallel event in Tehran, but today

apparently the United States shot it down and let them move to reject that offer. Can you

expound on that, please?

MR MILLER: You’re right, that the International Maritime Organization today rescinded a

decision for Iran to host a World Maritime Day event. I wouldn’t say it’s just the United States.

I think the vote was something like 15 to 2; I may have that – with some additional abstentions,

I may have the numbers exactly wrong, but I think that’s generally in the ballpark.

But you’re right about our position, which is that Iran has no business hosting any official

international gathering related to maritime affairs, because it has repeatedly demonstrated its

contempt for international maritime rules, standards, and safety. You’ve seen them interfering

with the free navigation of vessels recently, so we did think that it was appropriate that they

not be allowed to host this event, and the IMO agreed with that.

QUESTION: Iran?

QUESTION: A follow up?

QUESTION: Iran?

QUESTION: Okay.

MR MILLER: I will come. Go ahead.

7/20/2023

QUESTION: Switching over to Russia, I wanted to ask about the new sanctions today, on the

120 individuals and entities. I know their release said that it was to further hold Russia

accountable for the war in Ukraine, but is there something specific that prompted these? If you

could speak a bit more to why now and why?

MR MILLER: I would say, first, before I – I do want to highlight a couple of the examples, but

first to answer that question – so one of the things we made clear when we first started rolling

out sanctions – on the first day of the invasion, the immediate days that followed, and then the

months since then – is that we would do two things: one, continue to look at ways to impose

sanctions on new individuals or new entities that we thought would be appropriate to further

our goals of holding Russia accountable, number one; and number two, degrading its ability to

conduct the war.

Sometimes those new sanctions come because we’re able to gather new information.

Sometimes it’s because we see new entities behaving in a way that they didn’t. A lot of this is

technical work that does take time. And then the second thing we continue to do is to look for

ways to tighten our sanctions when we see sanctions evasion.

So I will say with respect to these specific examples, if you look, number one, was a leading

Russian engineering procurement construction entity that’s directing construction activities for

future Russian energy export activities; another was one of Russia’s top producers of metal

such as copper, zinc, gold, and silver; five additional Russian financial institutions, so you’ve

seen us impose sanctions on Russian financial institutions in the past. So with all these

sanctions, what we’re always doing is trying to find additional ways to, as I said: one, hold

Russia accountable, and two, choke off its ability to either fund, finance, or construct materials

for its war machine.

QUESTION: So this has nothing – the timing doesn’t have anything to do with the Black Sea

Grain Initiative?

MR MILLER: No, these sanctions were on track well in advance of Russia’s decision to

withdraw.

Go ahead.

QUESTION: Okay. Thanks, Matt. Christian persecution is a serious problem in Iran. According

to Voice of the Martyrs, a persecution.com report, its pastors are often arrested, tortured, and

imprisoned, and their families are harassed. What are President Biden’s policies in dealing with

Iran on this matter? And I have a follow up.

MR MILLER: We continue to support the free exercise of religion everywhere, obviously,

including Iran.

QUESTION: Okay. What countries has President Biden imposed sanctions on for persecuting

Christians? And has he spoke out on this matter at the UN?

7/20/2023

MR MILLER: Let me just say that I just spoke in the last ten minutes, I believe, about the

persecution of one Christian leader in Iran’s neighbor, Iraq, and made very clear our concerns

on that. So it is obviously a concern that we have. We are concerned about the persecution or

mistreatment of any religious figure or any person attempting to exercise their religious beliefs

anywhere in the world.

Goyal, go ahead.

QUESTION: Thank you, sir. Two questions on human trafficking and human rights, one here in

the U.S. in Richmond, Virginia. Yesterday, part of grand jury came up with a human trafficking

against two people. They were bringing some people from overseas from India here and using

them or exploitation – exploitation was going on at their stores and restaurants or also at gas

stations and at home. My question is that many cases have taken place here in the U.S. Many

are still going on, but many people don’t report because of fear of persecution but they are

threatened to – they take their passports and immigration status and that they – we will report

you if you report to anybody. But these two people – part of grand jury yesterday in Richmond

– came up that an FBI did investigate. My question here: how the State Department take these

human trafficking and the people bring them as – not domestic workers but as visitors – visas

on then defraud them and exploit them?

MR MILLER: I would say that we – combatting human trafficking continues to be a major

priority for this administration. It’s something that we work with – we work on as part of our

diplomacy. It’s obviously a law enforcement matter. I don’t want to speak to the specific case

because it is a pending law enforcement case, as you noted.

QUESTION: And second, overseas human trafficking or human rights. Indian American

community here, especially the Hindu community, is very much concerned, and they are asking

the questions that what is being done in Pakistan that minorities are under attack and Hindus

communities are – their temples are burned, and 150-year-old temple in Karachi were leveled

to the ground by the authorities there and nobody is taking a tack, and dozens of Hindu

womens were forced to – what do you call that? They will kidnap, and also the – a lot of things

going on against them, even raping and all that. So what message do you think you have here

for the Indian American community and Hindu community who are now flooding Pakistan to

the U.S. and in India?

MR MILLER: I would say that we support the free exercise of religion anywhere in the world

and oppose any attempts or uses of violence to suppress that right of people to exercise their

freedom of religion.

QUESTION: Thank you, sir.

MR MILLER: Go ahead, Shannon.

QUESTION: Thanks. Can I just circle back to the King case?

7/20/2023

MR MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: Is this at all typical – what’s your level of concern that you still haven’t been able to

get any information on his status, location, if he’s okay, et cetera?

MR MILLER: I’m just going to say that obviously this remains a very sensitive issue for a number

of reasons. And I don’t want to go into that level of detail, at least from this podium.

QUESTION: And then shortly after the news broke, a couple hours after, you said the State

Department had not reached out to any foreign government on Tuesday. Is there any reason

there was a delay from when the incident happened to when the State Department was making

contact with foreign governments?

MR MILLER: I would say in the immediate aftermath of the event, the Pentagon had made first

contact. We were ready to make contacts at appropriate time. We’re not going to detail all of

the channels through which we make those contacts. But as I said today, we have delivered

messages to North Korea to make clear that we are seeking information about his well-being

and that we want to secure his return.

QUESTION: Thank you so much. Jahanzaib from ARY News TV, Pakistan. During the last few

days, we have seen a number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan killing civilians and security forces.

And according to some media intelligence reports, all attacks were planned in Afghanistan.

Pakistan military chief warned the Afghan Taliban of an effective response by his forces if they

fail to stop their harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan. So, we

have seen a statement from the White House official about the Taliban for their anti-terror

pledges. You just spoke about it. How much confident you are the Taliban will fulfill their

promises to not provide safe havens to the terrorists?

MR MILLER: I don’t want to express any amount of confidence or lack of confidence. I will say

that we will hold them to their commitments. But as we have said before, we remain – we

retain the ability to conduct our own operations in the region to ensure that, regardless of any

promises that the Taliban makes and regardless of their relative ability or willingness to uphold

them, that we retain the right to protect American interests.

QUESTION: So Pakistan’s ruling party will dissolve parliament soon for the general elections

going to be held by November. The stakes are very high for the coming election, and experts

believe that the elections in Pakistan unlikely to be free and fair. How does the United States

promote and support the principles of free and fair elections in Pakistan?

MR MILLER: So, I will make clear that we support the peaceful upholding of fundamental

democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom assembly. We champion the

rule of law, not just in Pakistan but around the world. These principles are the foundations for

democratic elections. I have spoke to this both with respect to Pakistan specifically and of

course as it relates to other countries on numerous occasions.

7/20/2023

Yeah.

QUESTION: Thank you. Today marks the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion to the

Republic of Cyprus, which was the first invasion in European soil after World War Two. At the

same time, we see President Erdogan in Türkiye calling for a partition of the island. Do you still

support the UN resolutions that call for a unification of the island?

MR MILLER: I’ll take that one back.

Go ahead.

QUESTION: Excuse me. With regard to China, today’s July 20th, marking 24 years since the

Chinese Communist Party launched a deadly persecution against tens of millions of Falun Gong

practitioners. The Biden administration has stepped up action in sanctioning individuals

responsible for the persecution. However, there are reports on the ground that the

persecution continues to persist, organ harvesting continues to persist. So I guess my question

is: Does the administration have plans to pressure Beijing further with regard to this?

MR MILLER: I think we’ve made our position clear on this. As you’ve said, we’ve imposed a

number of measures already. It’s an issue that remains of concern for us, but we never preview

sanctions or other enforcement actions from the podium.

Anything else?

QUESTION: I got one more.

MR MILLER: Go ahead, and then I’ll wrap up.

QUESTION: This has to do with Congress, but it doesn’t have to do with subpoenas. Senate

Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign – State and Foreign Ops today marked up the – the

budget, basically. I presume that you’re happy with the result of that if you even know what it

is, because I think it just happened an hour or so ago. But included in that were some – was an

amendment related to this case in Cambodia that I’ve raised with you before about Theary

Seng -MR MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: — which explicitly calls for her to be designated wrongful or unlawfully detained.

And I’m just wondering, one, if you support that kind of an amendment, and two, has there

been any movement on the consideration of this designation within the building?

MR MILLER: I will do the second one first. I don’t have any update on the status of that

consideration. Obviously, as you and I discussed before, we continue to call on her release.

And with respect to the amendment, I don’t know that we’ve – I certainly haven’t reviewed it in

detail. I don’t know if the building has, so I don’t want to take a position from here.

All right.

QUESTION: Thank you.

MR MILLER: Thanks, everyone.

(The briefing was concluded at 1:51 p.m.)

7/20/2023